CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah schools are closed today after a non-teaching staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made last night by Superintendent Mike Hayden.
“This action is being taken as a precautionary measure, and supports the (Wayne County) Health Department’s contact tracing protocol, providing additional time to review all possible exposures,” Hayden said on the district website. “We recognize this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but our primary concern is the health and wellness of all students and staff — and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
Hayden said in a previous post that Wayne County Public Health “has identified a bus where students may have been exposed.”