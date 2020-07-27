CLYDE — Village officials want to build a walking trail along the Erie Canal.
But first the village needs permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation.
DEC Region 8 will accept written comment on the village’s permit applications until Aug. 6. Comments should be sent to Peggy Norry at DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 1441. She can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
The village is proposing a 10-foot-wide and 5,185-foot-long trail on the canalside. The trail would involve fabric and crushed stone dust, four benches, wood railings, three signs, fencing and a 24-inch culvert. The project requires an Article 24 freshwater wetlands permit and a canal work permit.
The project involves excavation of an estimated 426 cubic yards of material for the trail and rest areas and about 623 cubic yards of fill for the trail, benches and culvert.
Documents related to the permit applications are available for inspection at DEC Region 8 headquarters in Avon by contacting Norry to set up an appointment.