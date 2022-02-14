CLYDE — Ready for industrial site redevelopment.
That’s what the state Department of Environmental Conservation is saying about a 6½-acre Superfund site on Columbia Street.
The agency has certified that cleanup requirements have been achieved or will be met at the site along the old Erie Canal. It has been reclassified as Class 4, meaning it no longer presents a significant threat to public health or the environment. Upon receipt of the certificate of completion, the remedial party is eligible to redevelop the site for industrial use.
The cleanup consisted of a foot-deep application of new soil, injection of nutrients into the groundwater to promote bacterial growth to dissolve contaminants, installing a positive air pressure system to prevent contaminated soil vapors from entering the building, and a site management plan. Contaminants found at the site were trichloroethylene, semi-volatile organic compounds, arsenic, and cadmium.
The cleanup was performed by Parker-Hannifin, which has a facility in Clyde, and General Electric. DEC staff provided oversight.
The site consists of a single-story building and a parking lot. It had been used for manufacturing since the early 1800s.
Documents related to the site are available at the Clyde-Savannah Public Library. To make an appointment, call (315) 923-7767.