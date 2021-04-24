CLYDE — The village adopted a $1.4 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year recently that reflects a 1% increase in spending and raises the tax levy even less.
The tax levy for 2021-22 is $895,443, compared to $888,887 for the current fiscal year. That’s under the $916,201 cap Clyde was allowed for 2021-22.
According to Clerk/Treasurer Ann Fenton, the general fund tax rate dropped to $13.77 per $1,000 of assessed value from the 2020 rate of $16.71. The number reflects an 18% decrease, but is largely the result of a property revaluation that saw village assessments rise from 78% to full market value, Fenton noted.
The village’s assessed value for 2021-22 is a little over $65 million, compared to $53 million for the current fiscal year.
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw said considerable work went into the spending plan, which takes effect June 1.
“We as a village board work hard to provide as many services as possible while lowering or keeping the tax rate flat,” Fremouw said. “Decisions that have to be made concerning employees, hours and services provided to help maintain a stable budget are never easy. We — the village clerk/treasurer, trustees and myself as mayor — work on a sound budget together, line by line. The budget process isn’t easy, but I feel the services we provide can’t and won’t be replaced at the same level and value we are providing.”
Quarterly water/sewer rates will be $4.50 per 1,000 gallons used, with an increase of 25-30 cents per gallon in the middle of the coming fiscal year, Fenton said. There is also a $79-per-unit quarterly charge not based on usage, the same as 2020-21.