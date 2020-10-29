CLYDE — A Clyde woman is facing a murder charge in the death of her husband.
New York State Police report that on Oct. 25 they responded to an address in the village of Clyde for a report of a missing adult male.
On Oct. 28, members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad personnel, recovered the body of Rafael Martinez, 59, of Caroline Street, Clyde from the Seneca River in Cayuga County.
After the discovery, State Police arrested Linda R. Martinez, 53, also of Caroline Street, Clyde. She was charged with second-degree murder. Martinez was committed to the Wayne County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.
The investigation is on-going. State Police are being assisted by the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the village of Clyde Police Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.