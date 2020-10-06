ROSE — State police have filed several charges against a Clyde woman who allegedly hit a horse-drawn buggy with her vehicle and fled the scene.
Paige M. Rivenburgh, 25, was charged Friday with a felony count of leaving the scene of a serious personal-injury accident. She also was charged with two counts each of third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a July 8 accident on Route 414 in the Wayne County town of Rose. Police said Rivenburgh was driving south at approximately 6 p.m. when she hit a buggy from behind driven by Carolina Miller, 24, of Clyde.
Miller and a passenger, Ervin Miller, 3, of Rose, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They were later released.
Police said Rivenburgh, who was not injured, fled the scene after the crash. She surrendered at the Clyde Police Department later that day.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Farmington-based Troop E of the state police, referred questions to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, which also was involved in the investigation.
In an email, District Attorney Mike Calarco said his office just got the information from the state police and is screening it.
Rivenburgh was given an appearance ticket to Rose Town Court, although her case eventually will be handled in county court since a felony charge is involved.