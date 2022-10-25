LYONS — Three days before her trial was set to begin, a Clyde woman has taken a plea deal in her husband’s shooting death.
In an email to the Times Monday, Wayne County First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said Linda Martinez pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of first-degree manslaughter. Judge Daniel Barrett was presiding.
Callanan, who is prosecuting the case, said the agreed-upon sentence is eight years in prison followed by five years’ parole. Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.
Martinez, 55, was charged with second-degree murder by state police on Oct. 28, 2020 — three days after her husband, Rafael, was reported missing by family members. His body was found by state police divers in the Cayuga County part of the Seneca River.
Two Savannah men, Mark Shannon and Brandon Williams, were arrested later and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. They were accused of helping Martinez dispose of the body in the river.
Callanan said Shannon and Williams, both of whom are convicted felons, pleaded guilty to the charges. Williams was sentenced to seven years in prison and Shannon to six years.
Callanan said Martinez waived her right to appeal during her plea.
Callanan and District Attorney Mike Calarco declined to make a statement on the plea or discuss the case in more detail.
Joe Damelio, the attorney representing Martinez, did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment.
According to media reports, Martinez told state police her husband beat her and she shot him in self-defense.