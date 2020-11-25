CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Kathy Amberge, SVP, to group manager of consumer lending.
Amberge joined CNB in May 1998. She has 35-plus years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently she served as group manager of retail banking, where she supervised CNB’s call center and eight Monroe County community offices. Her new role will see her leading the consumer lending team, with a focus on indirect lending and home equity solutions.
Amberge studied business administration at Monroe Community College. She is active in the community, serving organizations that focus on child protection/development and animal rights.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 24 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three financial services offices, including one in Canandaigua.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.