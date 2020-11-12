CANANDAIGUA — The Hillside Special Santa program, which provides gifts to children and families served by Hillside Family of Agencies programs, will look different this year. This year’s campaign has moved online for increased safety during the pandemic, which means the donation boxes and wish tags displayed at CNB branch locations in previous years will not be used to accept donations this year.
This year, CNB will assist Hillside’s efforts in new ways. CNB will be supporting Special Santas with a corporate sponsorship, promotional banners on CNBank.com with a link to the program site, posters in the branches, and social media. In addition, a Casual Blue for Charity day, benefiting the Special Santa program, will be held Dec. 4, when employees can choose to donate $5 to wear blue jeans to support the charity’s fundraising efforts. Donations also are accepted by the community in support of Hillside Special Santa during the Casual Blue day.
In addition to monetary donations, Hillside has established an Amazon charity list as another way the community can support the program. Visit Hillside’s Special Santa webpage at www.hillside.com/special-santa for a direct link to their list. A direct donation to Hillside’s Special Santa program or your online purchase will help ensure that every child in the program receives gifts this season.
Last year Special Santa provided more than 12,000 toys and gifts for nearly 4,500 young people and families served by Hillside with support from CNB, its employees and customers, and other generous donors.
