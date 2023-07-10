CANANDAIGUA — Alice Paul is credited with being the author and first person to call for ratification of an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
But she didn’t act alone. Crystal Eastman was a fiery women’s rights activist who co-authored the original wording of the proposed 28th Amendment, which still has not been formally ratified.
Eastman has roots in Canandaigua and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery at 130 North Pearl St.
A ceremony to install a commemorative marker at her grave is planned for noon Sunday, July 23. It will be a short commemorative ceremony attended by some Eastman family members and others. It will be held rain or shine and is open to the public.
Eastman has been described as a “game changing” feminist, socialist, anti-militarist, lawyer, journalist, tireless women’s rights advocate and worker safety pioneer. She was co-founder of the National Women’s Party and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and one who engineered the founding of the modern day American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
She and Paul and came up with the original ERA wording that included:
“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
“The location of Crystal Eastman’s grave has been a mystery for 95 years,” noted women’s rights activist Kate Kelly. “She advocated and lived a politics of private life as radical as her public agenda, including reproductive rights, paid family leave, feminist masculinity, egalitarian marriage an wages for wives. he as a policy innovator, media activist, speaker, organizer, radical publisher, working mother and provocative voice in the battle for equality and dignity that shaped her world and ours.”
She added that until her biography was published in 2020, “not even her grandchildren knew where she was buried. Nothing has marked the ground where she rests.”
But now, on the 100th anniversary of the ERA, a grave marker will be unveiled at the July 23 ceremony.
“The remembrance will honor Eastman’s life and work and hopes to create a site of inspiration for a new generation of activists in the urgent and ongoing struggles for equality and global social justice, the struggles to which Crystal Eastman dedicated her life,” Kelly said.
Once the marker is unveiled, Eastman’s grave will be registered as part of the National Vote for Women Trail, which includes the graves of Harriet Tubman in Auburn and Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass in Rochester.
Eastman was born in Marlborough, Mass. on June 25, 1881. Both her parents were ordained ministers. She graduated with degrees from Vassar College in 1903, Columbia University in 1904 and New York University School of Law in 1907, second in her class.
Her father’s first assignment as a Presbyterian minister was to the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua on Main Street, which was where the family lived for several years.
Crystal Eastman died July 8, 1928 at the age of 47 of a brain hemorrhage in New York City. She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls in 2000.
The Eastman event is a suggested Sunday optional event for the delegates attending a 100th anniversary ERA convention in Seneca Falls, birthplace of the women’s rights movement. Paul went to the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls on Cayuga Street on July 22, 1923 to propose the ERA and call for its ratification as an amendment to the Constitution.
The new ERA convention will be July 21-22 in Seneca Falls during Convention Days weekend when the first women’s rights convention was conducted at the Wesleyan Chapel July 19-20, 1848.
In 1943, Paul amended the wording of the ERA. It now says:
“Section 1: Women shall have equal rights in the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex.
“Section 2: Congress and the several states shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
“Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”
As of Jan. 27, 2020, the ERA satisfies the requirements of Article V of the Constitution for ratification, which is passage by two-thirds votes of each house of Congress and approval by three-fourths of the states. It has been ratified by 38 states.
Leading Constitutional scholars agree the ERA is part of the Constitution, but because of issues raised about its unique ratification process, the archivist of the United States has not yet taken the final ministerial step of publishing the ERA in the Federal Register with certification of its ratification as the 28th Amendment.
It was ratified by New York state in 1972. But four states have rescinded its ratification and an effort to remove the deadline for ratification has failed, hence the push o remove issues and formally ratify the ERA.