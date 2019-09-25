SENECA FALLS — Geneva has had a co-working space in its downtown for a few years.
Now, it’s Seneca Falls’ turn.
FLX Workspace at 119 Fall St. will be a shared office where entrepreneurs, freelancers, students, remote workers and moonlighters can work in a private, relaxed and comfortable location. It is scheduled to open Oct. 1.
“While co-working spaces are typical fixtures in large cities, small communities like ours need these same kinds of creative hubs if we’re going to help foster innovation and business growth,” explained Greg Zellers, founder of FLX Workspace. “From remote workers to solo-preneurs to students, the feedback on our space has been amazing. We’ve eliminated the typical hassles of overhead and long-term commitments associated with renting traditional office space. There are no leases, no utility bills, no internet bills, no cleaning bills. Everything is wrapped into one, low-cost membership.”
FLX Workspace members will have around-the-clock, secure access to the workspace and its amenities, including high-speed internet, printing and copying, solo and group work desks, a private conference room, free coffee and tea, mastermind classes, and more.
Zellers said co-working spaces are growing in popularity worldwide as the number of remote workers, entrepreneurs and freelancers continues to rise. He said there are currently 53 million freelancers in the United States, and estimates show that by the end of next year part- and full-time freelancers will make up nearly 50 percent of the American workforce.
In addition to the co-working area, FLX Workspace will offer a large private conference room that can be rented by anyone in the community for meetings and small gatherings. That conference room includes a 55-inch presentation monitor, a 20-foot whiteboard, seating for 14, and multiple table arrangements.
FLX Workspace is preparing to host a series of hands-on masterclass sessions for members and non-members. It will cover topics such as website development, hyper-local marketing, social media promotion, digital advertising and graphic design.
Find more information at http://flxworkspace.com, or by call (315) 338-4359.