PENN YAN — Employees of Coach & Equipment and their families took part in last Saturday’s Hope Walk of Yates County, raising funds that will go to local cancer patients.
“Cancer is a disease that has affected countless people,” said Media Gann, human resources generalist at Coach & Equipment and captain of Team Coach. “It feels good to be making a difference in the lives of cancer survivors here in the community.”
The annual event ran from 3-11 p.m. It included a welcome ceremony and walks around a marked track near the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street in Penn Yan.
The event also included other ceremonies, games, food, live music, and raffles.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a grassroots organization formed several years ago to help county residents who suffer from cancer. Hope Walk gives grants to offset medical expenses, for transportation costs, or anything the patient needs, and also helps patients through research, education and advocacy.
Coach & Equipment, a longtime Penn Yan bus manufacturer that specializes in mid-size buses, began sponsoring Hope Walk last year.