LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors, controlled entirely by Republicans, generally holds its regular meetings on the third Tuesday morning of each month. Before members gather in the Supervisors’ Chambers on the second floor of the Wayne County Courthouse for the public meeting, the Republicans generally gather in a meeting room downstairs prior to the meeting — with the doors closed.
However, as far as the state Open Meetings Law is concerned, those sessions are not meetings at all. They’re called political caucuses, and by state law, they are not subject to the law, meaning they are closed to the press and the public.
The New York Coalition For Open Government, a nonpartisan, non-profit organization comprised of journalists, activists, attorneys and others that is based in Williamsville, Erie County, thinks this is wrong.
In its latest report, “Secret Meetings Make The Open Meetings Law A Sham,” released last week, the organization criticizes county legislators from both political parties for continuing the practice of caucusing. These caucuses are allowable because the state Legislature carved out political caucuses from being included in the state’s Open Meetings Law, the report noted.
“Elected members of the same political party are allowed to hold a private political caucus meeting, where they can discuss political party business and public business,” the report states. “The political party in control of a public body can hold a private meeting, bring in staff and department heads, run through the night’s public meeting agenda and work everything out before the public meeting occurs. These secret meetings make the public meeting a sham, as the real discussion has already occurred in private.”
In Wayne County, it is rare for debate on resolutions to take place during the full board meetings, although it should be noted that discussions of proposed legislation does take place during the board’s committee meetings, where resolutions are considered before they move onto the full board.
Wayne County is hardly alone when it comes to caucusing before meetings. According to the New York Coalition For Open Government, 27 of 57 counties in the state responded to its question on whether private caucus meetings are held.
“Of the 27 counties that we obtained information for, 23 hold private caucus meetings and four do not,” the report said.
Of the four who said they did not, two were Ontario and Yates counties.
Seneca reported to the coalition that it holds caucuses. Their caucuses are not as frequent as Wayne’s, though.
As part of the report, the New York Coalition For Open Government outlined three recommendations:
• Amend the Open Meetings Law to eliminate caucus meetings at the local level.
• Amend the Open Meetings Law so that at any gathering of at least two-thirds of the members of a public body, the Open Meetings Law applies unless they are discussing party business.
• Local governments should take action and pass their own law preventing the discussion of public business during a caucus meeting.
The Finger Lakes Times asked all members of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors whether the caucus sessions should be scrapped. None replied.
A former Democratic member of the Board of Supervisors, Kenan Baldridge of Rose, said public business is what the Republicans are doing behind closed doors.
“The Republicans almost always meet the hour before the scheduled public meeting and go over the agenda to review the most important items and decide — or dictate — how they will vote,” he said. “Then they go upstairs and push it through mostly on ‘short roll (two members)’ with a rubber stamp vote. Sometimes they even bring the county administrator, finance manager or county attorney into the caucus to handle questions that are relevant to their areas. This, of course, is in complete violation of the Open Meetings Law, but they don’t care.
“Although a caucus of only Republican supervisors is legal, once they bring in a county employee or official or attorney into the room, it is an official meeting that should be public. They don’t care.”
County Administrator Rick House said he has been brought into meetings to answer specific questions, but it is a rare occurrence.
“I don’t sit in there and get involved in discussions,” he said. “I’m apolitical (as a county administrator). I can’t get involved.”
Baldridge said Democrats had caucuses when there was more than one member of the Board of Supervisors, but they never called in a county official or employee.
“We never brought in anyone else — just we three,” he said.
Baldridge, who has run unsuccessfully for state Senate three times against Republican Pam Helming, said such caucusing should be disallowed by the state Legislature, which also allows its parties to caucus.
The coalition said that “political caucus meetings may make sense for the state Legislature, where the two political parties are discussing and debating state legislative policy issues. Accomplishing anything with 213 legislators, may be difficult without having party caucus meetings. The same is not true for a county legislature, city council, town board, village board, consisting of a handful of members addressing local government matters. To allow the majority party of a local government to hold a private meeting where public business can be discussed completely guts and makes the Open Meetings Law meaningless.”