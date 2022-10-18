GENEVA — John and Melissa Nesbit were your basic Maxwell House coffee drinkers before sampling Cobblestone Coffee at the Waterloo Rotary Farm Market a few years back.
“We tasted it, and I had never tasted anything that good,” said Melissa.
The couple, rather quickly, turned from customers to owners of the 6-year-old coffee company, which roasts and packages its gourmet blends in snug confines at the Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park off Pre-Emption Road.
The business is still a sideline for the Fayette couple. Melissa is executive director of Seneca Housing Inc., which provides affordable housing in the county, while husband John is an investigator with the Seneca County sheriff’s office, where he has worked for nearly two decades.
The purchase of Cobblestone Coffee Roasters wasn’t a risk: Melissa explained they got plenty of support from the previous owners.
Dan and Kelly Grillone are the founders of the business, and they sold it to Dan Kelly, who in turn sold it to the Nesbits. It was Kelly who trained John, the roast master, in all aspects of the craft.
“It was good training, and we still consult with Dan a lot,” Melissa said. “We started out with great teachers and great products.”
They also stayed with the previous owners’ unusual business model, delivering fresh-roasted coffee to customers’ doorsteps in the Finger Lakes region. The couple takes orders up to 5 p.m. Thursday, and Melissa delivers the coffee on Fridays for free — even just one bag.
You can find their products at Jim Cecere’s Finger Lakes Goods on Linden Street in Geneva and at the Lodi Big M. It’s also featured at some regional cafés, including Café XIX in Seneca Falls, which is owned by Casey Galloway; Pastel Café in Victor, another business owned by Cecere; and Neutral Ground in Pittsford.
The roasting process and coffee bean sourcing is key to making great coffee, Melissa said.
“We call it small-batch roasting,” she said. “We do five pounds at a time. We can control the temperature and environment. That’s why I think we’re a cut above.”
The company sources beans, all organic and fair trade, from either Sumatra, an Indonesian island, Colombia or Brazil. Like wine, the terroir — the place it is grown — is a big factor in the taste, she said. Soil, topography and altitude all play into the taste notes of the beans, she explained.
The owners of two local businesses featuring Cobblestone Coffee rave about the products.
“We are so grateful to have a local roaster like Cobblestone in our area,” Galloway said. “Not only do they have the best coffee around, but Melissa and John are some of the nicest people you will ever meet. They are hard-working, passionate about the product they serve, and give back to the community. They roast our coffee for us fresh when we order it, and we could not be happier with our partnership.”
Cecere agrees.
“Our customers love Cobblestone Coffee, not only because it’s local, but freshly roasted and of the highest quality,” Cecere said. “I’m excited to not only carry it in Finger Lakes Goods, but also as our featured (coffee) for service at our new Pastel Café.”
While the couple inherited a number of grinds from the previous owners, they are always experimenting with flavors. Three of their newest include New York Strong, a coffee with a bigger caffeine kick; an Italian Roast; and Jamaican Rum Cake.
The business is a profitable one for the couple, who will celebrate their 24th year of marriage later this month, but they’d like to see it grow even more. They hope to attract more retail outlets for their products and maybe a café of their own.
As for that Maxwell House brew she used to drink? Forget about it, Melissa said.
“I’ll never go back,” she said with a laugh.