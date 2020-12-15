WATERLOO — Some years ago, then-Waterloo Police Chief Doyle Marquart was in his office when a man came in off the street and asked to see him.
“He said, ‘You should have a talk with one of your patrolmen.’ This man went on to say he saw Eddie (Hilliard) pull a telephone line out of the street before looking to see if it was tangled in the power lines,” Marquart recalled of the conversation. “He said Eddie told him, ‘You should go mind your own business.’”
At that point, the man showed Marquart his identification as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration — or OSHA — representative.
“After he left I radioed Eddie to come into the office and asked him about the encounter,” said Marquart, who retired several years ago. “After he told me what happened, and I must leave out the details, I did instruct Eddie to use more care in removing any line from the highway.
“Eddie was not phased about the OSHA representative encounter.”
Officers from several area police agencies said that story personified Edward “Eddie” Hilliard, a no-nonsense cop who passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. His law enforcement career spanned more than 40 years as a part-time officer for the Waterloo PD (23 years), Seneca County sheriff’s office (23 years) and state park police (20 years).
“Eddie was a man of many talents. I know many times when one of the police cars had a problem, Eddie would take it home to his garage and fix it,” Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said. “He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”
“As an officer, one would find it extremely difficult to find someone that equaled his loyalty and commitment to our department,” said current Waterloo PD Chief Jason Godley, who worked with Hilliard for 13 years. “He was always there for us and willing to work when others would not. He loved his fellow officers and the community he served.”
Hilliard, a 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School, served in the Air Force from 1966-70, earning the rank of sergeant. He worked at Garlock in Palmyra, where he met his wife Bonnie, and worked for 20 years as a full-time fireman at the Seneca Army Depot.
He worked part-time for several area police agencies until retiring “for good” in 2013. He also was a life member of the Border City Fire Department and Waterloo American Legion.
“I was also privileged to get to know Eddie as a man and as a friend. His greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband and father of three daughters,” Godley said. “I fondly remember listening to Eddie share stories of his family and to see how much joy they brought to him.”
“He was an old-school police icon, for lack of a better description. Eddie was well known among law enforcement, and even officers who have never met him have heard of him,” said Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere. “I knew him as a tireless worker who was utterly fearless when you needed him as backup. He had a great sense of humor that could make you laugh even in the darkest of situations. He was an old-fashioned cop with a no-nonsense, common-sense approach to his job. He will be missed.”
Marquart, also a 1965 Waterloo High School grad, knew Hilliard casually in school. They worked together in the sheriff’s office until Marquart left in 1978 to become Waterloo’s police chief, and he later hired Hilliard.
“His nickname was ‘Fast Eddie.’ He was a good ticket writer ... and rarely turned down shifts,” Marquart said. “Eddie was an easy-going kind of guy and a loyal employee ... but he was not happy when the department changed over to computers in the car. He always said, ‘I don’t know why we had to change all this stuff over to those damn computers.’ He said he could do it better and faster by writing it. We all laughed about his lack of appreciation for computerization. We will all miss Eddie. He was a good friend and had many friends.”
“Eddie was a beloved member of our community and an iconic and legendary member of our department. After the news spread of his passing, many surrounding agencies reached out with condolences and shared many of the humorous stories involving Eddie,” Godley added. “I will miss his sense of humor, laughter and most importantly, his friendship.”