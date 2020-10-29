GENEVA — Body cameras, response to mental health-related incidents and use of force policies all were questioned by members of the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective at Tuesday’s Zoom meeting.
In the “hot seat” for the questions was collective member Lt. Matt Valenti of the Geneva Police Department.
Mayor Steve Valentino asked how police officers responded to having to wear body cameras. Valenti acknowledged that “some of them don’t like change” while others were not supportive but have adjusted well. Officer Dan Hickey, a collective member, said he and others have found cameras to be “a great investigative tool” and serve to monitor police interaction with citizens.
“I was skeptical at first, but now it’s just part of my uniform,” said officer Raul Arroyo, another collective member. “If an officer is thinking of being aggressive, they think twice. It benefits us and the community.”
Valenti said all officers now have body cameras.
Collective facilitator Sim Covington asked about the disciplining of officers, suggesting that the police union and a proposed Police Accountability Board have conflicting opinions on the topic. Valenti said the union contract says the police chief handles all disciplinary matters.
Leanne Lapp, collective member and Ontario County Public Defender, asked about mental hygiene law arrests and how they are handled and treated, noting there is no general police order as a guide.
“They are not handled under criminal law in that a person is not taken before a judge, but taken to a mental health facility first,” Valenti said.
Lapp asked about officer training in mental health-related behavior they encounter in responding to a complaint. Valenti said the department has trained Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) members working each patrol shift as a first response to an incident. Valenti said if a crime is involved, that must be dealt with under law, but every effort is made to diffuse a situation involving an emotionally distressed person — or EDP.
In response to a question from Carrie Bleakley, Valenti said officers try to get help for an EDP, focusing on preventing the person from harming himself or herself or others.
Hickey told of an incident on North Genesee Street in which an EDP was involved that he knew, and he was able to talk that person into a calmer state.
Valenti said 11 officers have been trained in CIT, with more scheduled for training when the week-long sessions are available.
Members Theresa Johnson and Allauna Overstreet-Gibson initiated a discussion on the use of force, such as neck pressure and choking, and how use of deadly force is determined to be necessary. Gibson also asked about policies for monitoring the mental health of police officers. Valenti said there are rules of conduct to follow on how to properly treat people and the department has an Employee Assistance Program available to officers.
Bleakley and others talked about Black parents having to have “the talk” with their children about not exhibiting certain behaviors that could draw police attention to them. There also was talk about why some minorities are fearful of police, rather than seeing them as protectors.
Additional questions will be addressed at the next meeting.
The 16-member collective was formed in September and has met three times. Its next meeting will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The scheduling of a public comment session will be discussed at that meeting, which also will be on the city’s YouTube website.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that communities set up reform and reinvention collectives to make recommendations on police operations and policies.