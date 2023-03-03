GENEVA — Let’s go back to Saturday, March 6, 1995. The Hobart Statesmen baseball team won 11-8 in the second game of a doubleheader against Hamilton College to close out that season.
For nearly three decades after that win, Hobart baseball did not exist. That dry spell ends Saturday, when Hobart begins a three-games-in-two-days visit to Cary, N.C.
It was August 2021 when Hobart and William Smith announced that they would be adding 12 new sports in the coming years. Baseball was on the list; three months later, Hobart appointed Brad Cook as the program’s first head coach in 28 years.
“Many factors, but most importantly the opportunity to go and create something special,” Cook wrote in an email to the Times about what went into the decision to come to Hobart. “It was a move that would be a permanent one for my family. I have two boys (ages 10 and 7) who I promised this would be our last move.
“I am honored to be chosen as the guy who leads the rebirth of a great program. It has been a lot of fun and hard work leading up to game one!”
Game one was supposed to be Wednesday at Medaille, but the season opener was postponed because of the weather.
Cook comes to Geneva after spending the last three years as the pitching coach at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. In addition to overseeing the pitching staff, he also assisted in the program’s recruiting efforts.
Before UMass-Lowell, Cook’s coaching career started as head coach of the high school team in his Southern Tier hometown of Johnson City. He moved to Winter Haven, Fla., where he was the pitching coach at NJCAA Division I Polk State College for eight years before spending two years at NCAA Division II Florida Southern.
He’s worked with 11 different players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, including Alec Asher and Gus Schlosser, both of whom pitched in the majors at some point.
Cook is a former player himself. He pitched for two years at Keystone College in La Plume, Pa. A right-hander, he posted a 2.08 earned-run average before transferring to Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where was a part of back-to-back Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship squads. He was named to the 2002 MAAC all-tournament team.
After graduating from Marist, Cook went on to play professional baseball in the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball league for the Elmira Pioneers.
With over a decade of coaching experience in many places, Cook and his family are settled in Geneva, and he is ready to take that next step of becoming a college baseball head coach for the first time.
“I would say watching the team get their wins,” Cook said on what he is looking forward to most. “They have been working hard, so it’ll be nice to see the fruits of their labor show. The past places I have been there’s been great chemistry between the coaching staff in terms of we are allowed to coach our guys. ... I always felt like the head coach of our pitching staffs. I try to do the same thing with (Hobart assistants) Vin (Redmond), Luke (Olsson) and Dan (Pontes). I like to think I give them the freedom to do what I hired them to do.”
Typical of a “new” varsity program, Hobart’s roster features 20 freshmen out of the 26 players listed on the roster.
“We will always be the youngest team on the field. That comes with youthful mistakes both mentally and physically,” Cook said. “With covid, the game has gotten a lot older, so we will be competing against 23- and 24-year-olds with 18- and 19-year-olds. The positives are that we are an unpolished gem that we can continue to clean up and get better as the season goes on. Then, you hope year after year when you have been a two- to three-year starter, those guys can take our program to another level. We are excited to see what we can do.”
Someone to keep an eye on is junior catcher Ty Gallagher, who comes to a squad that has three full-time catchers on it. Gallagher led Herkimer College to the 2022 NJCAA Division III National Championship, where he earned a spot on the all-tournament team. He batted .327 with 27 runs batted in and 22 runs scored last season.
Expect graduate student Michael Whiteherse to be effective on the base paths after stealing 51 bags in 94 career games played at Bethany (W.Va.) College.
Cook has also attracted junior Joe McCoy, who has already been with the college. McCoy has appeared in 11 games for the Statesmen football team.
This will a 2023 roster that only has 11 total pitchers on the roster — and only six of them are full-time hurlers.
Cook handles a short pitching staff and how he upgrades it moving forward will likely be key to how quickly Hobart ascends. Sophomore right-hander Griffin Snyder led his team in wins last season for Sage.
The Statesmen open this weekend with a pair of contests against Raleigh, N.C.-based William Peace and one against Dean College of Massachusetts.
“The guys have been working harder than they ever have,” Cook said. “They continue to show improvements every day, and that’s all we can ask for.
“To say we are excited to play would be a drastic understatement. We are all looking forward to seeing what we have, seeing their hard work pay off, and coming to together as a team and program. Nothing like 24 hours on a bus together to come together!”
Perhaps the most anticipated game on the 2023 schedule will be March 25: Hobart’s home opener at McDonough Park. They will battle Clarkson that day in a doubleheader to start their Liberty League schedule, followed by a third contest against the Golden Knights the next day.
The Liberty League baseball conference is made up of 11 teams split into East and West divisions. The Statesmen will participate in the West Division against opponents familiar to HWS athletics: Clarkson, RIT, Ithaca, the University of Rochester, and St. Lawrence.
The top four teams in each division will be eligible for the Liberty League tournament championship. The first round is a best-of-three series in a crossover against a team from the East Division. The four series winners will advance to play in a double-elimination tournament for the league championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Division III tournament.
“Year one is all about setting expectations and holding everyone to those. It’s creating the culture and keeping those involved with the program accountable,” Cook said. “They are a great group of guys who love to be around each other. Again, they have committed to the process of outworking others.”