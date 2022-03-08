SENECA FALLS — The Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly New York Chiropractic College, is celebrating 30 years in Seneca Falls.
In its annual report for the 2020-21 academic year that ended Aug. 31, 2021, college officials said that while they are working to increase enrollment, they are optimistic about the college’s future.
The report said 689 students were enrolled in the college’s four degree programs in 2020-21. Fifty-one percent of the college’s students are male. Eight-two percent hail from the United States or Puerto Rico. The report said the college has a minority population of 21%.
By location, 30% of students are from New York state, followed by Canada at 17%, Pennsylvania with 12%, and New Jersey with 11%. Other states represented in the student body are Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Rhode Island.
Students come to the college after having earned an undergraduate or bachelor’s degree at another college or university.
In the area of finances, the college reported total assets of $98.6 million and liabilities of $21.3 million. Most of the assets are in investments: $76.9 million. Cash, receivables and other sources were $8.8 million, while the value of land, buildings and equipment is listed as $12.8 million.
Liabilities include $8.7 million in long-term debt.
“The college’s investment portfolio of $76.9 million allows the college the flexibility to take advantage of strategic opportunities while at the same time, providing funds for the annual budget and unexpected expenditures,” college President Michael Mestan said in the press release.
Officials said the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York reported the college has an economic impact of $65 million to the local area and the state.
For the 2020-21 academic year, the college had total operating revenue of $20.2 million, with tuition accounting for 86% of the that figure. It listed total operating expenses of $21.08 million, a deficit of $859,807. That was offset by a $14.9 million gain in investment income.
To celebrate 30 years in Seneca Falls and the college’s new name, a 19-foot post clock has been installed in a newly created green space on campus. Paid for by individual and corporate donors, the clock features a header plaque that reads Northeast College of Health Sciences and a lower plaque that reads “Founded in 1919.”
The college changed its name last June.
The college began in New York City in 1919 as Columbia Institute of Chiropractic. It moved to a new campus on Long Island in 1980 before shifting to the former 286-acre Eisenhower College campus on Route 89 in Seneca Falls in 1991.