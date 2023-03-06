MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team was looking to bounce back from their nine goal loss against No. 3 Cornell on Tuesday.
Statesmen used another quick start to get an early lead and hung on to defeat Robert Morris 14-12 on Saturday afternoon to help them win their second straight game on the road.
Junior attackmen Anthony Dattellas led Hobart in scoring with four goals as his two goals in the first quarter propelled his team to a 5-2 lead after that opening quarter.
Loukas Sotiropoulos finished with 9 saves in front of the Statesmen net as the junior goaltender continues his first season as the starting goaltender.
Hobart (3-2) still has three more games in non-conference action before playing in their first ever conference game in the Atlantic 10. It is a quick turnaround as the Statesmen are back home tomorrow at 3 p.m. against Dartmouth College.
In other collegiate action from this past weekend:
SATURDAY
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 13, Cortland 5
GENEVA — The No. 9 ranked Herons are off to a 2-0 start in their 2023 season after defeating No. 14 SUNY Cortland on Saturday afternoon for the home opener inside Stiles Field at the Thomas B. Poole ‘61 and Family Sports Dome.
William Smith (2-0) dominated in the first half to secure the big win in these battle of top-20 teams in the nation. The Herons jumped out to a 6-1 edge after the first quarter thanks to senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery connecting on two of her game-high four goals in that opening quarter.
Montgomery recorded a hat-trick before the halftime break that saw her Herons up 9-2.
Montgomery’s teammates in Katherine Murray and Payton McMahon also recorded hat-tricks in the dominating victory.
Sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with 10 saves in the win for William Smith.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FLCC 4, Westmoreland 1, 7 innings
FLCC 8, Westmoreland 3, 7 innings
GREENSBURG, PA — The Lakers (2-0) started their 2023 season with a season-opening doubleheaders sweep over Westmoreland County Community College on Saturday afternoon at Seton Hill University.
William Peace 9, Hobart 4
CARY, NC — The Statesmen finally made its return to diamond on Saturday evening down in North Carolina. The program last played a game back during the 1995 season.
It was a great start for Hobart despite falling in defeat against William Peace University. The Statesmen scored all four of their runs in the season opener in the first inning after the five batters all reached base.
Hobart (0-1) carried a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning but the bullpen struggled in the opener.
Graduated center fielder Michael Whiteherse knocked a double to left field in the program’s first at-bat since ‘95 and he finished with a team-high two hits in the loss. Whiteherse also ended with a run scored.
First-year right handed starting pitcher Alex Marancik hauled six solid innings after allowing zero earned runs in a no-decision. First-year right handed pitcher Peter Dunham suffered the loss in relief.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
FLCC 3, Union County 0
Potsdam 3, FLCC 0
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers played its final two home games during this 2023 season on Saturday.
The Lakers defeated Union County College in three sets in the morning but then fell to SUNY Potsdam in three sets in the afternoon.
Freshman outside hitter Jonah Grbic led FLCC with 14 kills in the win over Union County.
Grbic, a Victor graduate, saw his former Victor teammate and current Lakers teammate in Ian Meeks add 10 kills in the win over Union County.
Meeks and freshman teammate Nick Ferris led FLCC (8-4) with 7 kills each in the loss against Potsdam.
Freshman setter and Canandaigua graduate Bryce Ceravolo finished with 57 total aces in the two games.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FLCC 15, Westmoreland 4, 7 innings
FLCC 16, Westmoreland 0, 7 innings
GREENSBURG, PA — After sweeping Westmoreland County Community College in the season opener doubleheaders on Saturday, the Lakers (4-0) accomplished the same results on Sunday afternoon and in blowout fashion this time in both games at Seton Hill University.
Hobart 12, Dean 1, 7 innings
William Peace 15, Hobart 5, 7 innings
CARY, NC — The Statesmen picked up their first victory since the return of the program this year after not playing since 1995. It was also the first collegiate head coaching win for Statesmen’s Brad Cook.
Hobart defeated Dean College on Sunday morning with ease while falling once again versus William Peace University for the second consecutive day in the afternoon.
Junior designated hitter Ty Gallagher drove in one run and finished with three hits against Dean. First-year right handed starting pitcher Max Friedlander picked up the program’s first win since ‘95 with throwing a complete game. Friedlander only allowed one run and struck out nine batters.
Sophomore right handed starting pitcher Griffin Snyder suffered the loss against William Peace. First-year shortstop Christian Petry led the Statesmen with two hits.