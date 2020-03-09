As the state recalls State University of New York and City University of New York students from study-abroad programs in five countries because of coronavirus concerns, similar actions are taking place at Hobart and William Smith and Keuka colleges.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that SUNY and CUNY students from study-abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea are coming home. The students will return on a chartered plane at Stewart Airport in Orange County and will be quarantined for 14 days in dormitory settings.
All five countries have either been issued a Level 2 or Level 3 travel notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of significant reports of coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks, Cuomo said.
HWS and Keuka said they also are taking steps to protect students amid the pandemic.
HWS spokeswoman Cathy Williams said the Colleges “have been closely monitoring the situation and assessing information provided by various sources, including the U.S. State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. We have also established a working group from across campus that meets daily to ensure we remain attentive to the evolving situation. In accordance with HWS international travel policy, the Colleges do not sponsor travel to CDC-designated Level 3 sites and have therefore canceled our programs in South Korea and Italy.”
Williams noted that spring break is approaching and that the Colleges have “asked that all members of the HWS community be aware of any U.S. State Department travel advisories related to COVID-19 and exercise appropriate caution.”
She said students will be allowed to stay on campus during spring break, March 14 to 22.
On campus, Williams said the Colleges are encouraging the HWS community to follow CDC guidelines regarding good hygiene practices as the best defense against the virus and they are urging people to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms.
At Keuka, college spokesman Kevin Frisch said the school “is working closely with the Yates County and New York State health departments as it monitors the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The college is currently evaluating the international Field Period experiences planned for the summer of 2020 and intends to follow all recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In,” Frisch continued, “the college is currently working to identify opportunities for international students who may be unable to travel home to remain on campus. Finally, all college-sponsored travel to and from partner universities in China has been canceled until further notice.”
Frisch said there are no Keuka College students currently studying abroad.