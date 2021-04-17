GENEVA — The state’s public and private colleges were prepared to give out thousands of doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 35,000 would be distributed to them to address the college student population.
However, the Centers for Disease Control put the brakes on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after blood clots were reported in six women about two weeks after getting the single-dose vaccine, scuttling the distribution.
However, at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and at Finger Lakes Community College, the effort to vaccinate students and any remaining staff went on.
On Friday, HWS hosted a Pfizer first dose vaccination clinic at the Robert A. Bristol Field House.
“A lot of colleges had jumped on the J&J,” said Robb Flowers, vice president for campus life at HWS. “Of course, everything changed Tuesday morning (with the CDC announcement).”
Working with local officials, including Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy, who leads Cuomo’s Finger Lakes advisory group on the COVID-19, and the Ontario County Health Department, HWS was able to secure 500 Pfizer doses for students, staff and Sodexo workers who run food services, as well as their families. Late Thursday, they opened up vaccines to the community.
Flowers said that with classes coming to an end, the effort to vaccinate as many students as possible before they headed home was paramount. The J&J, with just a single dose, was ideal, but Moderna’s would have been problematic. The second dose, which comes four weeks after the first, would have come too late, as the semester concludes May 7.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose three weeks later, worked for the campus schedule, Flowers said.
He credited the work of Ontario County Public Health, and in particular, Director Mary Beer, for organizing the clinic in just a couple of days.
Prior to the Friday clinic, Flowers said 30 to 45 percent of HWS students had received at least one shot of a vaccine, which he thought was impressive, given reports of vaccine reluctance in that age group nationally. The majority of faculty have received shots, he added.
HWS is not requiring vaccines for admittance for the fall semester, said Flowers. The other vaccines required for attendance are state-mandated.
“We understand it’s a personal choice,” said Flowers. “We’re not requiring.”
However, the more students and staff get vaccinated, the greater chance for more typical operations in August when students return, Flowers guessed.
“Our goal would be for everyone to be vaccinated,” he said.
At Finger Lakes Community College, a clinic planned for Tuesday went on, but with a change in vaccine, said college spokesperson Lenore Friend.
“Ontario County has worked with FLCC to switch students who were to be vaccinated today from Johnson & Johnson to Moderna, and that clinic took place as planned,” she said Tuesday. “Going forward, we will help students connect with the Ontario County clinics.”
At Keuka College, spokesperson Kevin Frisch provided the following statement:
“Upon learning that New York State was to make vaccines available to private-college students, Keuka College applied to host a vaccination clinic on its campus,” he said. “That application was pending when federal health officials called for a halt in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The college is now reevaluating its involvement in a clinic using Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will continue to consult with local and state public health officials in determining next steps.”