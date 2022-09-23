LYONS — The Rocky Mountain Sea Kayak Club of Colorado is paddling the waters of the region’s canals.
Local canal enthusiast Bob Stopper of Lyons said 19 members are on tour in the region. They come from Massachusetts, Maine, Texas, New York and, of course, Colorado.
Stopper said the tour was organized by Paul Comstock of the Erie Canalway National Heritage corridor. Comstock is originally from Newark and an avid kayaker. He has kayaked the length of the Erie Canal himself, and many other places too, Stopper said.
“Paul had asked me to meet, greet and welcome the group and give a little bit of history about the canal, which I did,” he said. “Fabulous folks.”
The group is spending five days kayaking various locations on the New York canal system. Tentative excursions include May’s Point to the Richmond Aqueduct and then down the Cayuga-Seneca over to Seneca Falls. Another excursion is planned from Geneva to Seneca Falls, also on the Cayuga-Seneca, said Stopper.
Another trip runs from Fairport to Palmyra, with a final excursion on the Oswego Canal. Weather permitting there will also be a Seneca Lake paddle, Stopper said.