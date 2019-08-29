NEWARK — Over 300 people have already registered for an inaugural color-themed disability awareness run/walk benefiting The Arc Wayne.
The Color Wayne run takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Erie Shore Landing, 150 Van Buren St., Newark. The run goes from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 9:30 a.m. check-in.
“As an agency that is constantly looking for better ways to serve the community and create opportunities for individuals with disabilities, we are excited to host an event that incorporates both,” said David Calhoun, executive director of The Arc Wayne. “Color Wayne is a brand-new fundraiser for us, and we are already overwhelmed by the initial support. ... We can’t wait to walk with everyone, have some fun with throwing the color powder, showcasing our new café and ice cream parlor at Erie Shore Landing and raising money to support of the Arc of Wayne Foundation.”
The Arc Wayne said registration includes a complimentary cooling bandanna, nutritious snacks, water and special offers at Erie Shore Landing Café and Ice Cream.
Additionally, Barton’s Parkside Hots food will be available for purchase.
The two-mile route begins at T. Spencer Knight Park on the Erie Canal path and finishes at Van Buren Street. Spectators are welcome to gather at the halfway mark on the canal path, where Barker Parkway intersects with West Shore Boulevard, or the finish line. Parking is available in The Arc Wayne lot or across the canal at The Port of Newark lot.
The agency said participants are encouraged to wear white to experience the full-color effect of the Holi color powder being tossed at participants during the event. The coloring has been deemed safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and washes out of most clothing, said The Arc Wayne.
Jessica Blondell, a spokesperson for the agency, said there has been a rise in popularity for The Color Run, which is a trademarked race, “so we wanted to do a spin-off where the individuals we support and our volunteers could engage with the community by throwing color on runners and walkers and having fun with them. All but one of the colors are part of The Arc’s color pallet, so they represent our brand and the values we hold at the national, state and local levels of The Arc.”
Once everyone has gone through the color stations on the route and crossed the finish line, they will gather for a color toss, she said.
“For the color toss, we give each participant a packet of color powder when they cross the finish line,” Blondell said. “When everyone finishes, we have all participants stand in a designated area as the DJ counts down to the final color toss. At that time, participants throw the color packets into the air, and it covers everyone in color one last time.”
Besides a DJ, there will be various yard games at the event.
Registration is available online at https://www.arcwayne.org/newsandevents.html. The cost to register is $5 or $35 for a group of 10. To guarantee a bandanna, participants had to register online by Aug. 16.
Runners are encouraged to raise additional funds to help support The Arc Wayne. To do so, the donation tracking form must be printed and turned in the day of the event. The individual and group to raise the most money will receive a prize, said the agency.