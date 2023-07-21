GENEVA — A 15-year veteran of the city police department has been named its next leader.
City Manager Amie Hendrix announced the appointment of Matt Colton as police chief Friday. It’s effective July 31.
Colton has been acting chief since Mike Passalacqua retired last month.
“I am excited to begin this new chapter, not only for myself but for the department and the city of Geneva,” Colton wrote in an email to the Times. “The team here at the Geneva PD is nothing but fantastic, and I want to continue the great work we do.”
The search process resulted in six candidates, three internal and three external. The internal candidates were Colton, a lieutenant in the Geneva PD’s detective bureau; road patrol Sgt. Ron Eveland; and road patrol Lt. John Van Savage.
The external candidates were not named.
Following civil service rules, Hendrix said the three internal candidates were given preference for the position and interviewed in closed sessions by a panel that included community members and departmental and city representatives. Community members were asked to submit questions and ask the candidates about potential goals. Those were asked on interviews that aired on YouTube.
“Over 150 questions and goals were submitted by the community, and nearly 700 people have now watched the public interviews,” Hendrix said. “The feedback from the interview panel and community members was substantial and greatly appreciated.”
Colton, who grew up in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School, said his first taste of law enforcement was while working in security for Geneva General Hospital and meeting many Geneva PD officers who are now retired. He went on to Finger Lakes Community College to study criminal justice and requested to do his internship with the Geneva PD.
After graduating from FLCC, Colton transferred to Niagara University and joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps there. He left the college and ROTC program when he was hired by the Geneva PD in 2008, although he joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a civil affairs specialist a year later.
Colton stayed in the Army Reserve until August 2021.
Colton was a road patrol officer for the Geneva PD when he was promoted to detective in 2014, and detective lieutenant in April 2022. As a detective he served in the family services unit, investigating cases involving child abuse, internet crimes against children, and sexual abuse, as well as narcotics and major crimes.
Hendrix noted Colton has extensive experience in the uniform division, detective bureau, labor union operations, and administrative functions of the department.
“The interview panel as well as community members were impressed by his focus on communication, working in partnership with the community, support for officer and departmental development, and his desire to build and maintain trust with internal and external stakeholders,” Hendrix said. “I look forward to the next chapter of the Geneva Police Department under the leadership of Chief Colton, which will be strongly supported by the work of our other two outstanding candidates — Lt. Van Savage and Sgt. Eveland — as they all continue to serve our community.”
“My sincere congratulations go out to our new Chief Colton. Also a thank you to Lt. Savage and Sgt. Eveland for their interest and efforts,” Mayor Steve Valentino wrote in an email to the Times Friday. “City Manager Hendrix did a great job with staff and community process to provide such great results. I have the utmost confidence in Chief Colton and the Geneva Police Department in continuing providing excellent service to our community.
“I would be remiss in not also acknowledging Chief Passalacqua for his stellar years of service and establishing such a fine succession plan that provided three great internal candidates.”