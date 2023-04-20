GENEVA — Casey McDonald was one of several performers volunteering their time Friday to support the successful Smith Center for the Arts fundraiser called #FilltheSmith!
A local entertainer and business owner, McDonald offered to perform a comedy set in the Smith’s Cabaret as part of onsite entertainment during the daylong fundraiser, which raised close to $30,000 for the cultural institution.
For 15 minutes, the Romulus resident did just that — until getting the hook from Smith Executive Director Susie Monagan after some of her employees and volunteers complained to her about his monologue.
McDonald touched on LGBTQ+ issues during his appearance before a small audience in the Cabaret, but he considered most of the material pretty tame.
Monagan said others didn’t see it that way, and before McDonald could do the final 15 minutes of his set, he was asked to end the show.
Monagan said Tuesday that McDonald has performed at the Smith in the past, including the 2022 Sparkling Night fundraiser with a band that performed 1920s and ‘30s jazz, and during the city’s 125th anniversary celebration March 4, during which he performed with the Martin Luther King Choir.
“He said he was getting into comedy,” Monagan explained. “I said, ‘Sure, come in and do a set.’ I just had no idea where it (the performance) was going to go,” Monagan said. “It was just making a lot of people upset. I made the decision to shut it down.
“Was it the right decision? I don’t know.”
In his bit, McDonald did a Donald Trump impersonation discussing pronouns, as well as touching on transgender issues and LGBTQ+ personalities such as social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, whose sponsored post on her Instagram account promoting Bud Light’s March Madness contest drew condemnation in some conservative circles and even boycotts of the beer.
McDonald said “rednecks” don’t want to see a “tranny on my canny,” and that they want them to stay in the closet.
Another observation: “Now we have famous trans women, but how many famous trans men?”
Later he added: “And then we have Michelle Obama,” which he explained was for the Republicans in the room.
McDonald is a former Republican who has tangled with GOP establishment. He’s since become a registered Democrat.
“I’m a right-winger with a left-hand jab,” he said by phone from New York, where he performed at a Manhattan comedy club Monday night.
Some of the rest of the Smith performance seemed less comedy and more observation. He points to a trans female Canadian power lifter, as well as a male lifting coach who claimed to identify as a woman in protest of Canadian rules that allow anybody who self-identifies as a woman to compete as a female. The lifter, who is bearded, broke the female bench press record at a powerlifting competition in Canada.
McDonald said he is not a transgender hater.
“I’m not anti-trans in any way, shape or form,” he insists. “I’m not interested in hurting people. I don’t believe (the standup bit) was mean-spirited.”
Still, getting the hook from Monagan stung, he said.
“I don’t like to be shut up, and nobody else does, either,” he said.
Monagan said she was not in the Cabaret for most of McDonald’s performance but was hearing complaints and thus made the decision to end his routine.
One of those who objected to McDonald’s act was Smith volunteer coordinator and front house manager Jennifer Kuplinski Wick.
“I support Susie Monagan’s decision to cut Casey off midway through his act,” she said. “Although there are differing viewpoints on the appropriateness of Casey’s ‘comedy’ act, there were staff members and volunteers in attendance who were offended by Casey’s comments. This is their workplace, and it is our responsibility as an employer, according to New York state, to protect them from sexual harassment.
“According to our policy,” she continued, “sexual harassment includes sex stereotyping, which ‘ ... occurs when conduct or personality traits are considered inappropriate simply because they may not conform to other people’s ideas or perceptions about how individuals of a particular sex should act or look.’”
On McDonald’s Facebook page, many came to his defense.
“Not a thing wrong with your comedy,” commented Kristyl Harmes Blodgett. “Wimps gotta have their way or no way.”
“Casey McDonald, you, and we, certainly deserve an explanation, though I can’t imagine a valid one. Bravo, Casey,” added Susan Wertman Sullivan.
Monagan noted that she was meeting with Smith’s trustees Tuesday night to discuss the matter.
“He’s a funny person in conversation,” she said of McDonald. “He didn’t get a vetting, but neither did the singers who preceded him. This one, I think, backfired. I take 100% responsibility.”
She said the two have talked since Friday night, and McDonald added that he continues to support the Smith’s mission.
“Maybe some good will come of it,” he said. “I do think we have an opportunity for next-level dialogue, and if not in Geneva, where?”
Maybe just as disappointing, said McDonald, is he didn’t get to what he thought was the best part of his bit, which included an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation. He’s hoping he’ll get a chance at a local club — or even a return appearance at the Smith.