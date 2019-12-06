WATERLOO — No more eating lunches or snacks during Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors meetings.
Seeing and hearing board members and staff eating or crunching potato chips won’t work when those meetings are being live-streamed online and televised later for broadcast on Channel 12 public access cable television.
The IDA board voted 9-0 Thursday to enter into a contract with Finger Lakes Television in Canandaigua to broadcast, record and archive 11 meetings in 2020. The live streaming option is required by new state regulations for IDAs statewide.
Finger Lakes TV, located on the campus of Finger Lakes Community College, currently live-streams and rebroadcasts Canandaigua and Geneva City Council meetings.
FLTV will be paid $8,250 for covering 11 IDA meetings, plus $700 for any additional meetings or public hearings. The IDA will be billed quarterly. The meetings will be broadcast live at noon on the first Thursday of the month and rebroadcast on Channel 12 FLTV at least once before the next scheduled meeting.
“We will be using small microphones that pick up the loudest sound in the room. We will have one or two cameras and people will be able to watch specific parts of a meeting without having to watch the entire broadcast,” said Kyle Krenzer of FLTV.
IDA board Chairman Steve Brusso said one change will be that the lunches usually eaten by board members during meetings will be replaced by pre-ordered lunches at 11:30 p.m. to eat before or after the meeting.
“There will be no more eating lunch during the meetings,” Brusso said. “Or crunching potato chips.”
Krenzer, in response to a question, said the station can provide the IDA with viewership numbers for online streamings on a regular basis.
In other action, the board:
• Voted 9-0 to approve a permanent easement for Scepter Inc. aluminum recycling plant on Lamb Road in Seneca Falls for a three-mile section at the rear of the IDA-owned Deer Run Corporate Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls. Scepter wants the easement to install a new gas line to serve its plant.
• Presented a plaque to retiring board member Tom Macinski of Lodi. He is leaving the board after 12 years, including several years as chairman. A search has begun for a replacement.
• Voted to renew a host of professional service contracts and adopted new and existing policies for 2020. The hiring of Raymond F. Wager CPA of Rochester to do the 2019 IDA audit also was approved.
• Heard a report from Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Director Bill Yale, who noted the cemetery on the south end of the former Sampson Naval Training Station off Route 96A in Romulus will soon complete its 10th year of operation. Yale said 675 people have been buried there since 2009, 541 veterans and 134 dependents of veterans. In 2019, he said there has been 90 burials so far, 71 veterans.
“On Nov. 10, Governor Cuomo announced the state is now looking for a state veterans cemetery,” Yale said. “We will be ready to be that cemetery. They will be looking at us and the recent establishment of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee, headed by Mike Nozzolio, will be very helpful in convincing the state to make us the state veterans cemetery.”
He said a new administration building is close to completion, renovating the old World War II firehouse and a new maintenance building are also in the works. Yale invited the board to the Wreathes Across America ceremonies in nine days. “It’s a very touching, moving ceremony for families of the veterans buried there,” he said.