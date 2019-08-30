SENECA FALLS — National Women’s Hall of Fame officials are hoping a commemorative coin will inject new life into their ongoing fundraising efforts.
During a visit to the Hall’s future home Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, announced a plan to seek federal legislation authorizing the U.S. Mint to issue a commemorative coin to help raise money for the Seneca Falls shrine.
Jeanne Giovannini, a member of the Hall’s Board of Directors and head of the capital project to create the new facility guided Reed on Wednesday’s tour. She outlined the amount of work that’s been done on the historic, four-story limestone landmark that was built in 1844 on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and formerly housed the Seneca Knitting Mill.
“I love it. It’s beautiful,” Reed said, recalling a prior visit when the building was in rough shape.
“Yes, we are very excited about it,” Giovannini replied. “It was a shell, but it has great bones, as they say.”
Reed asked if workers found anything of interest while renovating the old mill, which closed in 1999. Giovannini said they found messages written on wooden beams by workers saying goodbye as the mill’s days wound down.
Reed said during his prior visit to the fourth floor he noticed a considerable amount of bird droppings on the floor. He noted that it has been cleaned up, and while unfinished, he can see the potential of the space.
Giovannini said the Hall had to meet requirements for an elevator and an outside staircase. She explained that they couldn’t put those facilities inside the building because they would take up too much room. The plan is to build an outside elevator and staircase on the west side of the building, she continued.
Reed asked about Hall funding to complete the building. Giovannini said about $2 million is needed. That’s when the topic of a commemorative coin topic arose, with Reed pledging to support and introduce a bill in the House to begin the process.
“These women were the pioneers, and we can’t forget them,” Reed said. “They led the fight for women’s rights, and we need to preserve that to pass on to the next generation. It’s a rich legacy.”
Hall board member Menzo Case was part of Wednesday’s tour. He said Reed and Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25 of Irondequoit, will co-sponsor the commemorative coin bill with other legislators.
Reed said the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group in the House of which he’s a member, has adopted the NWHF commemorative coin as a project.
“If the Baseball Hall of Fame can raise $9 million from a commemorative coin, the Women’s Hall of Fame commemorative coin should be able to at least match that,” Case said.
If the bills pass Congress and are signed by President Trump, a national contest would be conducted to come up with the design for the coin. Giovannini reminded Reed that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is a Hall inductee, and her support would be crucial to the bill getting passed in the House. Reed agreed.
“It will take all of us, the federal and state governments, the private sector and others to complete the women’s hall project,” Reed said. “It’s a national treasure.”
By law, two commemorative coins can be authorized in a single year. 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the group touring the Hall’s future home agreed that could provide the impetus for obtaining approval.
Reed added that an effort being led by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-12 of New York, would result in a women’s rights presence on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Reed said he supported that initiative, but wants to make sure it doesn’t detract from Seneca Falls being recognized as the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement.