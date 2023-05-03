ALBANY — The public comment period for the state’s solid waste plan draft has been extended to June 14.
Submit written comments to NYSSolidWastePlan@dec.ny.gov. The words “comments on SSWP” should be included in the subject line of the email.
The draft builds upon the 2010 plan and incorporates the state’s effort to reduce waste and advance a transition to a circular economy, with a goal of helping change state residents’ understanding of waste and their relationship to it.
The plan has six major focus areas and is intended, once finalized, to guide actions from the beginning of this year to the end of 2032.
The six focus areas:
• Waste prevention, reduction and reuse.
• Recycling and recycling market development and resiliency.
• Product stewardship and extended producer responsibility.
• Organics reduction and recycling.
• Toxins in products.
• Design and operation of solid waste management facilities and related activities.
To view the draft plan, go to NYSSolidWastePlan@dec.ny.gov.