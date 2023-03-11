SENECA FALLS — The deadline to submit written comments on a draft permit for an expansion of the Seneca Energy II landfill gas-to-energy plant on Route 414 has been extended from March 31 to April 17.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon announced the extension on Wednesday. Seneca Lake Guardian, a Watkins Glen-based environmental advocacy group, asked for an extension, although DEC did not grant their request of a May 31 deadline.
Seneca Energy II has submitted an application to the DEC for permission to renew and modify its air permit and its landfill gas-to-energy facilities, allowing it to build and operate a second high-BTU facility to process up to 9,600 cubic feet of methane per minute for refinement and addition to the natural gas pipeline running along Route 414. As part of the proposed new project, eight of the 18 internal combustion engines will be converted from landfill gas fuel to natural gas fuel, and emissions of pollutants will be reduced. The remaining 10 engines will be shut down permanently and removed from the plant within a year of the new plant’s start-up.
In a letter to Kimberly Merchant of the Region 8 office, Seneca Lake Guardian President Joseph Campbell said the public did not receive notice of the comment period until late in the day on March 1, and that it only lasted 30 days.
“This very complex proposed project will be difficult, if not impossible, for the average person to digest without a reasonable extension of the comment period,” Campbell wrote. “We at Seneca Lake Guardian are extremely concerned that there is not enough time to obtain and thoroughly review the application material or to make an informed comment.”
Campbell noted DEC has prepared a draft permit and made a tentative determination to approve a renewal and modification of the Title V air permit.
“We hope that the approval isn’t a foregone conclusion and the 30-day public comment period isn’t just the Department going through the motions,” Campbell wrote. “Members of the public should be afforded ample time and a full and fair opportunity to comment.”
Merchant said all Title V modifications and renewals have a 30-day comment period.
“However, DEC reviewed your request and has agreed to extend the permit application review period by two weeks,” Merchant wrote to Seneca Lake Guardian. “Therefore, the comment period will run until April 17.”
Comments on the project and application may be mailed to Merchant at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, or emailed to DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Oakfield-based Seneca Energy buys landfill gas, about 50% of which is methane, from Seneca Meadows landfill on the west side of Route 414 and has it piped under the state road to the energy facility on the east side.