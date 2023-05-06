HOPEWELL — Geneva City Councilor Bill Pealer Jr.’s name was never mentioned, but his social media posts on LGBTQ+ issues are the reason Finger Lakes Community College hosted forums with both students and staff last week.
Pealer is a media production specialist who also teaches a fencing course at FLCC.
On Friday, two forums were hosted by Dr. Sim Covington Jr., the college’s chief diversity officer, in response to tweets by Pealer that some in the LGBTQ+ community found offensive. Pealer denies being anti-LGBTQ+, but many of the co-workers who gathered in a large circle in Stage 14 on the Hopewell campus questioned that, based on some of his Twitter posts.
Some who spoke were members of the LGBTQ+ community themselves.
Covington addressed both groups before the forums began to set some discussion guidelines.
“We are not here to discuss any individual or engage in persecution,” he emphasized.
However, he said FLCC understands the concern students and staff have over the posts.
“We are taking it all very seriously, but we are unable to discuss individual matters,” he said.
However, he acknowledged that there are members of the LGBTQ community who “feel targeted.”
Eric Duchess, a professor of history at FLCC, reminded those taking part in the two sessions that the First Amendment “ensures that the American citizen can express themselves without being punished.” There are limits, he said, when it is “false and misleading with intent to cause harm.”
While the student gathering was lightly attended, the staff session that followed attracted more than 80 people, with every seat filled and some left standing.
Emotional testimonies filled the session.
Liz Brownell, an associate professor of graphic design, said the postings by Pealer “left me speechless and a little heartbroken,” noting a daughter who revealed herself as non-binary, meaning she does not necessarily identify as a man or a woman.
“Lack of action can make us feel that this is a hostile workplace,” she said.
And Evelyn Turner, FLCC’s assistant director of human resources, who is married to a woman, found the posts offensive as well.
“I’m disgusted,” she said. “The fact that this was said is so astounding and so painful” and “so naive and ignorant. … I want repercussions (for the posts), but I want them to learn.”
Charlotte Cline, an associate professor in the Humanities Department, said a student from the LGBTQ+ community told her “school was always the safest place for me,” but questioned that perception in light of the Twitter comments.
Trista Merrill, an English professor at FLCC, said such comments demand a response.
“I can’t stand idly by while someone casts a shadow on my community,” she said. “Love who you love and be proud of who you are. Do what you need to do to be comfortable in your own skin.”
Another FLCC staffer urged caution in the words they chose related to Pealer’s tweets.
“He’s part of our family too,” said Susan McCarthy, a professor of nursing, adding that he’s a good man. “Every one of us makes mistakes. I just think we need to take it down a bit and take a breath.”
FLCC President Bob Nye, who attended both sessions, said the conversations “are important to have.”
At the staff session, he called the impassioned words of his staff members “humbling.”