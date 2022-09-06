SENECA FALLS — One of several new revisions to landfill regulations proposed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation is to prohibit new facilities, or expansion of existing ones, within 1,000 feet of a home or school.
Seneca Meadows Inc., owner and operator of the state’s largest landfill on Route 414, has applied to expand upward on its existing footprint, which would allow the facility to remain open until 2040. However, that expansion could be thwarted if the regulation on distance from a home or school is adopted.
“We support DEC’s proposed regulation to prohibit new or expanded landfills within 1,000 feet of schools or residences,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, a Watkins Glen-based environmental group. “This proposal would prohibit expansion of Seneca Meadows.
“Living near a landfill can have disastrous health consequences, and we’re glad DEC is proposing action to protect New Yorkers’ health.”
Seneca Lake Guardian has submitted a petition with more than 600 signatures to the DEC supporting the new regulation. In addition, the group has submitted comments made by Earthjustice that also support the distance limit for new or expanded landfills, claiming there are several homes within 1,000 feet of Seneca Meadows that would prohibit the expansion.
The petition lists these reasons for supporting the proposed regulation:
• Studies show that landfills have negative impacts on members of the surrounding community, claiming that people living within 1,000 feet of a landfill are at increased risk of developing cancer or contracting diseases from microrganisms or pathogens. They also say living near a landfill can cause stress, fear, hostility and divisions within the community.
• Landfills have negatively impacted local communities. To bolster that point, they quote several local residents about having to deal with odor, noise, dust, traffic and other negative impacts.
• A limit on where landfills can be sited or expanded supports environmental justice, according to Seneca Lake Guardian. The petition states that communities that have already sacrificed their health and quality of life so that other communities have a place to dump their trash should not be asked to suffer as an existing landfill seeks to expand and continue to negatively impact the surrounding community.
While supporting the 1,000-foot distance, Seneca Lake Guardian petitioners said they’d also like to see the distance be expanded to a mile from a landfill.
“The proposed regulations are a good first step to protect communities that have borne the burden of landfill pollution,” added Jill Witkowski Heaps, senior attorney at Earthjustice and a former vice chairwoman of the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “The regulations support environmental justice and finally prohibits landfills from being too close to homes and schools.”
Texas-based Waste Connections, parent company of Seneca Meadows, has applied to expand upward in the old Tantalo area of the landfill, creating another 47 acres for waste and allowing the landfill to continue until 2040. However, Local Law 3-2016 of Seneca Falls requires the landfill to close by the end of 2025. Seneca Meadows is challenging that 6-year-old law in court.
Seneca Meadows is permitted to accept up to 6,000 tons of waste per day and produce up to 200,000 gallons of leachate daily.
Kyle Black, SMI’s regional manager, responded to the petition and comments in a email.
“Our valley infill plan will keep us safely operating without expanding our footprint, meeting and exceeding all local, state and federal regulations,” wrote SMI District Manager Kyle Black in an email. “We are committed to a safe and healthy environment and will continue to utilize our industry leading innovations in solid waste management, recycling, odor mitigation and renewable energy to safeguard and protect out employees, our neighbors and our communities. It’s important regulators consider every factor when evaluating our industry and the essential service we provide.
“ ... Seneca Meadows is one of the largest employers in the region. We help families plan for their future a build a career right here in their hometown. Opportunities matter, and we’ve been providing them for more than three decades. We are an economic anchor that contributes more than $70 million annually to the local economy and leading charitable organizations.”