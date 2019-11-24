LODI — The U. S. Forest Service is inviting comments on a proposed Grassland Enhancement Project at the Finger Lakes National Forest.
The nearly 450-acre project area includes National Forest lands in the towns of Lodi and Covert in Seneca County and Hector and Burdett in Schuyler County.
The project includes management activities such as:
• Creating or increasing structural and compositional grass land species diversity.
• Restoring areas to native warm season grass mix for grassland bird species and pollinators.
• Reducing non-native invasive species and undesirable species within managed grassland areas.
• Enhancing grassland bird nesting areas within the eco-region.
The proposal is now available for public review and the Forest Service is seeking public comment before preparing an environmental assessment. Written comments will be accepted until Dec. 20.
This comment period is the only opportunity for public comments that will provide objection standing prior to a final decision. A detailed description of the project, associated maps and directions on how to submit comments can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/project?project=56961.
Public comments will be used to help focus the environmental analysis and resource issues of concern. An environmental assessment is expected to be completed by the end of February, followed by a draft decision notice and a comment period. A 45-day objection period for the draft decision will be provided to those who have objection standing.