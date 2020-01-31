ALBANY — Allegations that a state Supreme Court justice made abusive demands of court staff and created a hostile work environment are the reasons he is off the bench.
The state Commission on Judicial Conduct recently released a stipulation agreement with Matthew Rosenbaum, a Hobart College graduate who lives in Monroe County. Rosenbaum signed the agreement Jan. 13.
Rosenbaum, 55, was appointed in 2005 to a vacancy in the eight-county Seventh Judicial District and elected to a full 14-year term later that year. The district includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.
Rosenbaum was re-elected in November 2019 but was later relieved of his duties by the state Office of Court Administration after allegations about his conduct surfaced. His new term was to start Jan. 1, but he declined to take office and the Commission on Judicial Conduct started an investigation.
In the stipulation agreement, Rosenbaum agreed he will not seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future. He also waived confidentiality, leading to the commission making the decision public.
The complaint alleges that from 2005-19, Rosenbaum made improper and at times abusive personal demands of court staff, directly or indirectly conveying that continued employment required submitting to such demands. There also were allegations that Rosenbaum created a hostile workplace environment.
Earlier this month, state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran reassigned Rosenbaum’s cases to other judges. Doran, of Ontario County, is administrative judge of the Seventh Judicial District.
Doran emailed the following statement to the media Wednesday:
“I am hopeful that today’s release of the stipulation between Matthew Rosenbaum and the Commission on Judicial Conduct provides some clarification regarding circumstances which led to the reassignment of Justice Rosenbaum’s cases and responsibilities. We have ensured the integrity of the court system and of the investigative process so that litigants and attorneys have confidence that their matters are being heard in the timely and thorough manner that the public should expect from taheir courts.”