CANANDAIGUA — The Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan on how to use payments it will receive from the operator of the county landfill this year and in 2020.
Casella Waste Services agreed in 2015 to make annual payments to the county totaling $18.3 million over the next 14 years, at $1.3 million a year, to help the county implement its 2014 Solid Waste Management Plan.
The payments are the result of Casella and the county successfully obtaining a permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expand the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca by 43.5 acres. The expansion was approved by the DEC in 2015 and is taking place within the existing landfill footprint.
The expansion would extend the life of the landfill until 2028.
The solid waste plan established a goal of increasing waste reduction and diversion to 60 percent by 2024, and the payments from Casella were earmarked to establish and maintain the programs and capital investments needed to achieve that goal.
The committee approved a motion calling for permit success payments of $653,780 in 2019 and 2020 to be budgeted for the implementation of the SWMP “or other such projects, as determined by this board, that furthers the goal of increased waste reduction, recycling, reuse and or diversion of solid waste from being landfilled.’’
The plan also calls for:
• Putting $45,000 into the Workers’ Compensation Fund in 2019 and 2020 to help fund this self-insured program.
• In 2020, funding not to exceed $185,000 would be provided to departments independent of Information Services to offset the county costs of purchases and upgrades of personal computer software.
• In 2019 and 2020, any unallocated or unused portion of the success payments will be placed into the designated fund balance for implementation of the SWMP and shall be made available for inclusion in future budgets or amendments.
The committee’s approved resolution will to the full board for a vote at its next meeting.
The committee also approved a motion authorizing the submission of a modified application for a new, five-year Title V air permit to the DEC. The application was modified to include the installation of two leachate storage tanks at the landfill.
The tanks would store leachate prior to it being transported to a facility for proper treatment, primarily at the city of Canandaigua wastewater treatment plant.
A public hearing on the modified application will be conducted Oct. 24 prior to a vote by the full board.