TORREY — The Town Board has been asked to consider a three-month moratorium on the expansion of data centers, such as the one Greenidge Generation LLC is proposing.
The request was made by the Committee To Preserve the Finger Lakes in an email to board members.
Town Supervisor Patrick Flynn said Friday he had not yet seen the letter.
“I’m sure it will be discussed by the Town Board at its next meeting, which is Nov. 10,” Flynn said.
The CTPFL said the moratorium would:
• Allow time to complete the sound tests, review of the town zoning law to clarify the role that protection of Seneca Lake and the Keuka Outlet should play in town Planning Board decisions.
• Ask the board to consider hiring a separate outside consultant at Greenidge’s expense as allowed in the zoning law to determine the impact of around the clock, seven days a week noise on the area.
• Ask the board to evaluate the potential impact of the 300,000 megawatts hours a year of energy, which the group says is the amount of electricity needed to power 30,000 homes for a year.
“The Planning Board did not conduct the review of Greenidge’s permit application consistent with the town zoning law or the State Environmental Quality Review Act or take the required hard look at the environmental impacts,” said CTPFL President Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus.
The group cites Section 98.105 of the town zoning law requirements for a hard look at numerous environmental impacts and claims the Planning Board “never asked or answered” either of these two questions in the town zoning law in its review of the data center expansion project.
CFPFL referred to the Environmental Assessment Form submitted by Greenidge. The group said it states the project site is the entire 139-acre Greenidge site in Dresden on Seneca Lake, the total acreage to be disturbed is 1.3 acres, the demand for energy will increase by 30,000 megawatt hours a year and the construction and operation of the project will create noise.
The group said the Planning Board segmented the project and only considered the 1.3 acres “without considering the obvious environmental impacts off producing an additional 300,000 megawatt hours a year.”
“This project may have no impact on the grid, but it certainly will impact the environment,” the email stated.
It said the Planning Board did not do a proper review, despite evidence it was provided.
“The zoning law was clearly enacted to protect adjacent properties from excessive or continuous noise. The impact should be assessed on residences, not at Greenidge’s fence. And the presence of the lake at the east boundary requires an analysis of noise over water,” the group said in its letter. “This decision proves the current zoning law is unclear and the zoning needs to be clarified by the Town Board. The town should conduct its own noise study.”
It was noted that before the data center-bitcoin mining operation started operations, the Greenidge plant used about 6 percent of its electrical generating capacity and 24 million gallons of water a day of its 139 million gallons a day allocation.
The expansion of that operation, however, would involve the plant operating at capacity.