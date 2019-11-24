CANANDAIGUA — Expressing a desire to ensure proper odor management at the Ontario County Landfill, the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Board of Supervisors will consider extending a contract with an engineering firm.
If the committee approves the extension with SCS Engineers of Suffern when it meets Monday, it will go to the full board for a final vote.
The county signed a contract for odor management services with SCS in 2018. That contract expires Dec. 31.
The committee will consider a motion to extend the contract for an additional year or until Dec. 31, 2020 at no additional cost to the county since money remains in the account established to pay for the original contract. SCS would perform an objective assessment of the means and methods being used by landfill operator Casella Waste Services to manage odors at the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca.
Odor has been an issue, particularly since construction of a 43.5-acre expansion began, requiring drilling of additional gas wells for methane gas collection. Casella has hired its own engineering firm to guide them on odor management.
The committee will also consider a no-cost time extension of a contract with Impact Earth of Rochester to provide school district waste assessments.
Earlier this year, the county contracted with Impact Earth to provide Ontario County’s school districts with comprehensive assessments of their current waste stream and to make specific recommendations for waste diversion programs.
That contract expires Dec. 31 and several school districts have yet to schedule and receive their waste assessments. Since money remains in the original contract account, the county and Impact Earth want to extend the contract until Dec. 31, 2020 at no additional cost to allow completion.
If approved, this motion would also go to the full board for a final vote.
Casella representatives will also be present to give an update on landfill activities and answer questions.