ROMULUS — Mary Anne Kowalski has been elected president of the Committee To Preserve The Finger Lakes, and the Romulus resident is vowing to focus on concerns about the Greenidge plant in Dresden and the adjacent Lockwood Ash Landfill.
Kowalski, who has been active in local water-quality issues for many years, was elected at a Zoom meeting Aug. 12. Other officers elected: Leah Murray, vice-president; Abi Buddington, secretary; and Peter Gamba, treasurer.
Committee members discussed their concerns with the continued expansion of the data center/bitcoin facility at the Greenidge, which reopened in 2017 after switching to a natural gas-powered setup to generate electricity for the local grid.
Reports have indicated Greenidge plans to operate around the clock, at its maximum electricity-generating capacity, to run its bitcoin and data operations.
“Unfortunately, Greenidge has permits that allow them to withdraw 139 million gallons of water a day from Seneca Lake, vacuuming up fish and fish eggs and larva, to cool the turbines and discharge heated water back into the lake,” Kowalski said. “It is imperative that the plant install closed-cycle cooling to dramatically reduce their water usage and the damage caused to Seneca Lake by their operation.”
She said the Committee will be working to investigate the impacts of the commercial operation of the plant on the environment, including air, water and noise impacts.
Those wishing to join in the effort can contact the Committee at preservethefingerlakes@gmail.com; join the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/ctpfl/; or follow the group at www.facebook.com/PreservetheFingerLakes/
Formed in 2010, the Committee To Preserve The Finger Lakes is committed to preserving the natural beauty and purity of the water in the 11 Finger Lakes, as well as promoting tourism and agriculture in the region.