WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors have opposed the Cayuga Indian Nation’s application to put 129 acres of its land into federal, tax-exempt trust since it was filed in 2009.
But the destruction of 12 Nation buildings in Seneca Falls early Saturday morning, ordered by the leader of one of two opposing tribal factions, has strengthened their argument.
At Tuesday’s Indian Affairs Committee meeting, the panel voted 4-0 to recommend the full board direct that a strongly-worded letter be sent to the Bureau of Indian Affairs saying it should not even consider the Nation’s trust application in light of Saturday’s surprise raid.
A draft of the letter will be prepared by County Manager Mitch Rowe and County Attorney David Ettman and presented to the full board for a vote March 10.
“The destruction of property strengthens our argument that the Cayugas should not have land put into trust,” said committee member Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls. “We should tell the BIA in a strongly-worded letter that they shouldn’t even consider the application under these circumstances, which have taken place under Clint Halftown’s leadership.”
He added: “What happened was reckless and dangerous.”
Committee member Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, was reluctant about sending the letter.
“We have always opposed land in trust, no matter which faction was in charge,” she said. “I wouldn’t want us to take sides and hurt any litigation over this. Maybe we should stay out of it.”
“I disagree,” Kronenwetter replied. “If Clint Halftown gets this land put into trust, it becomes a sovereign reservation and he can put up a casino, or a nuclear waste dump, or anything and local government can’t stop him.”
“I say stay out of it,” Lorenzetti responded.
“It reinforces our position,” Kronenwetter said.
Ettman said the county has done all it can in opposing the trust application, which he said is now an administrative process and not litigation. He said if the trust application is granted, then the county could consider legal action.
“The litigation we’re involved with now is whether we can foreclose on delinquent Nation properties,” Ettman said.
After more discussion, the motion to prepare a draft letter was approved unanimously. Committee Chairman Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, was absent.
Prior to that, Leeanna Young addressed the committee and full board. She thanked the community for its support of the traditional Cayuga faction that had operated the buildings that were knocked down in the 2 a.m. raid. She gave a synopsis of what happened that morning.
“It’s a very sad event. Our top priority was to keep the children safe. We intend to be good neighbors as we were before and we plan to rebuild and get back on our feet,” Young said.
She said the faction emphasizes Cayuga culture and language, as well as its businesses and agricultural processes.
“People are out of jobs and that is concerning. The Seneca Falls school district has been very supportive of the children,” she said, adding that there will be a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at the longhouse on Route 89.
“If you rebuild, what’s stopping Clint Halftown from doing this again?” Kronenwetter asked.
“The only ones who are supposed to be on the property now are federal marshals,” Young said, adding that it is still unknown as to who will be cleaning up the debris.
Cayuga member Justin Bennett gave a history of Halftown’s involvement with the Nation, emphasizing that he cannot be and is not a condoled chief. Bennett said he has had his authority removed by the clan mothers and chiefs after the August 2003 death of Chief Vernon Isaac.
“He does not follow Cayuga Law,” Bennett said, adding that Halftown has been able to convince the BIA of his legitimacy as a tribal leader. He said the former Unity Council was formed to oppose Halftown.
“Saturday was a sad day for not just the Cayugas and the county, but also for the Haudenosaunee. It’s unfortunate we have not resolved the leadership dispute and I agree a decision on land in trust should be delayed until things change. I urge you to write to make the same request. It would be appropriate,” Bennett said.
“Once we get rid of the confusion and we get clarity, then good things can happen in the future,” he said.