CANANDAIGUA — The city school district has formed a committee of 20 stakeholders to solicit public input on the school’s nickname of Braves, an issue that hasn’t been addressed in more than two decades.
Superintendent of Schools Jamie Farr announced the committee in a Dec. 13 message to parents and others. He said the district also will survey staff, students, families and community members to solicit input about the continued use of the name and symbol.
“We brought our stakeholder committee together for a 20-minute meeting Thursday afternoon,” Farr said. “They will assemble in full earnest at the end of January.”
Farr said he shared the news in November that the state Education Department has indicated all schools using Native American names, logos and mascots statewide must change.
“Since this communication was published, I have come to learn that I shared inaccurate information, and for that I wish to apologize and bring clarity to what we have learned,” Farr said.
It’s Farr’s understanding that the district has an agreement with the Buffalo-based Seneca Nation of Indians to use Braves. The Senecas’ tribal ancestors lived in the Canandaigua area years before white settlers arrived.
Farr said the agreement with the Seneca Nation stipulated the district could retain Braves and the school symbol, which is the Friendship Belt and arrow through the “CA” logo on fields and indoor courts.
“This, in fact, is not true,” Farr noted.
Farr explained that someone on a similar committee back in 2001 was a prominent member of the Seneca Nation, Heron Clan, a Faithkeeper, and manager of the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor.
“Mutual understandings were reached collectively, but this person did not have tribal authority to formally authorize any kind of written agreement,” Farr said. “It is my belief that over the years, the notion of an agreement unintentionally became misunderstood and misrepresented.”
The state Education Department and the Board of Regents issued a draft regulation on Dec. 12 regarding Native American school names, symbols and mascots. The draft regulation has a 60-day comment period before it is enacted April 30, 2023.
Farr said the new regulation allows a school to retain its nickname and logo if it has a written agreement from a federally recognized tribe in New York state.
“In the meantime, I have composed a letter to be sent to SED Commissioner Rosa and President Rickey Armstrong Jr. of the Seneca Nation,: Farr said. “I want them to understand Canandaigua’s unique situation so we can be considered individually to retain our name and school symbol if it remains the desire of our school community.”
A district with a Native American name, symbol or mascot must commit to changing by the end of this school year, and the change must be fully in place by 2025 “unless we are authorized to retain our name, symbol and mascot by a recognized tribe. Even with a formal tribal authorization, that authorization could be revoked at any time by the tribe and the district would then have the remainder of that school year, plus one additional year, to make the change to another name.”
Farr’s message to the community acknowledges that the name discussion “will provoke strong emotional reactions across the community.” He said this examination of the name is required by the state and people should not point blame or direct frustration at Native Americans within the community or anywhere.
“Instead, we should move forward into this work respectfully and with transparency,” he said.
In response to the state’s directive, the Waterloo school district changed its mascot and nickname from Indians to Tigers earlier this year, while retaining its school colors of orange and black.
Other area schools with Native American-themed nicknames are Romulus (Warriors) and Red Jacket (Indians).