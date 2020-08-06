SENECA FALLS — Does the town need a full-time manager to run daily operations?
As promised, Supervisor Mike Ferrara will name a committee to study that question and make a recommendation.
Speaking at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, Ferrara said former Seneca Falls school superintendent and DeSales High School principal Gerald Macaluso has agreed to serve as chairman.
“Gerry has agreed to this and will help recruit the final two members. The committee will represent all walks of life and different perspectives,” Ferrara said.
Committee members will be made known when the list is completed, Ferrara said.
The committee will begin meeting this month or early September and make a presentation and recommendation by late December or early January, according to Ferrara.
Also Tuesday, the board heard two appeals not to issue a town permit to Seneca Meadows Inc. for operation of the state’s largest landfill on Salcman Road. SMI applied for the permit in December, but a decision has been tabled every month since then because of concerns about landfill odors.
Mark Pitifer, director of community relations for BonaDent Dental Labs, said he was speaking for the Bonafiglia family, owners of the business, in saying that SMI has not complied with the Host Community Agreement it has with the town.
He said odors are the main issue. They are supposed to be controlled under the HCA that provides the town with roughly $3 million a year. Pitifer cited numerous odor violations and said he personally made eight claims in a month that were not investigated, yet a report was filed by the landfill saying an investigator was sent to the scene and no odors were found.
BonaDent is about a mile from the landfill.
“It is a flawed reporting system. I would even says it’s deceitful as well. I urge you to take measures to mitigate this,” Pitifer said, citing specific recommendations for odor mitigation contained in the host agreement. “The Bonafiglia family would like an independent odor system implemented and to hold SMI accountable, withholding a permit until they do so.”
Valerie Sandlas, head of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee, also urged the permit continue to be denied because the landfill is in violation of not only the HCA but state codes as well.
“Despite its claim that complaints are down, landfill gas and odors continue to pervade our community and interfere with our quality of life,” Sandlas said. “Many of our community members have been negatively impacted by landfill odors, not only outside, but these gases have also invaded their homes and businesses.”
She claimed that SMI is polluting the air and compromising the health of the community, citing studies that show elevated levels of ammonia and hydrogen sulfide in air can cause coughing, irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, headache, nausea and breathing difficulties. She noted that the landfill is less than two miles from schools in Seneca Falls and Waterloo, saying that is “very disturbing.”
“SFESC would like you to hold SMI accountable for its ongoing odor issues and its continued violation of town and state codes, both of which prohibit air pollution,” she said. “Since SMI is operating illegally, we urge you to contact the appropriate officials to enforce these laws.”
Board member Doug Avery said two waste management committees have been working on issues they would like SMI to address before the board will consider approving a new permit. He said they hoped to make that report Tuesday, but want to meet together one more time and make the report in September.
In other action, Ferrara announced new money-saving measures. One is that the town will save $10,000 by taking over disposal of waste from four Dumpsters located on town property from private haulers.
He also said Community Broadband Network of Geneva will take over internet and telephone servicing of town equipment for free in exchange for space on the town water tower. Ferrara said he will report how much that move will save at the September meeting. He also said after research, it was discovered that three phone lines to the town-owned condominium at 115 Fall St. have been located and disconnected.