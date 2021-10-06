CANANDAIGUA — The committee tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County sheriff’s office will meet Thursday, although some or most of its discussion may occur behind closed doors.
The committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the county municipal building at 20 Ontario St.
In-person attendance will be allowed, with Covid-19 protocols in place. In addition, the meeting will be live-streamed at ontariocountyny.webex.com. Or, people can listen in by calling (408) 418-9388. The meeting number is 2339 391 5069 and the password IC2021.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the committee last month during the impasse with Sheriff Kevin Henderson, who resigned last week. It is chaired by West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell. Other committee members are supervisors Peter Ingalsbe (Farmington), Dan Marshall (South Bristol), Kris Singer (Canadice), and Dom Vedora (city of Geneva).
The committee issued its first round of subpoenas recently, although Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren has indicated the investigation may be curtailed to some degree following Henderson’s resignation. County Administrator Chris DeBolt said later the investigation will move forward in some manner, and the committee will have a detailed discussion on how to proceed.
The public may not be privy to much of what is discussed Thursday. On the short agenda for the meeting is an executive session for “attorney-client discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.”
The committee has hired outside counsel, attorney Scott Rogoff.
The last item on the agenda is discussion of a future meeting date for the committee.
The regular meeting of the full Board of Supervisors is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. While there is nothing on the agenda related to the sheriff’s office investigation, an executive session on the issue is possible.