WATERLOO –– Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, Veterans Day, that he is committed to having the state’s first veteran’s cemetery.
And Seneca County says it has just the cemetery for the governor to consider: the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.
“It’s already a veterans cemetery, it meets the criteria, it has plenty of space and its centrally located in the state,’’ said Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
To strengthen the case, Shipley also announced the formation of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Citizens Advisory Committee that the board authorized in August. He announced in October that former state Sen. Michael Nozzolio of Fayette has agreed to be chairman of the committee.
Tuesday, Shipley named the rest of the committee that has been asked to lobby state officials to name Sampson cemetery on Route 96A as the state’s first veteran’s cemetery.
Other committee members are:
• Dr. Kenneth Padgett, former president of New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls.
• Bruce Tuxill, retired Air Force major general.
• Dewey Fellers, retired Navy lieutenant commander.
• Michael Bowen of Seneca Falls, former American Legion Commander for New York State.
• Rena Nessler of Geneva, the first woman commander of the state American Legion.
• Linda Ratsep, retired Navy captain.
• Jane Sessler Shaffer of Waterloo, co-chairwoman of Waterloo’s Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day Committee.
• Menzo Case, a veteran and CEO of Generations Bank in Seneca Falls.
Shipley also named Bill Yale, director of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery; county manager Mitch Rowe; county Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Bob Aronson and whomever is the chairperson of the board in 2020 as advisors to the committee.
Nozzolio helped secure state funding in 2008 to create the Sampson cemetery on a 162-acre parcel of state-owned land at the south end of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base on the east shore of Seneca Lake. The cemetery is a county operation under the oversight of the county Economic Development Corp.
In other action:
• The board voted 9-1 to introduce a local law called the Seneca County Sewer Use Law and scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Supervisors meeting room in the County Office Building.
The law, first discussed in the summer, would regulate the use of public and private sewers and drains, private sewage disposal, installation and connection of building lateral sewer lines, the discharge of wastewater into the public sewer systems, provide penalties for violations of the law and provide for the administration and management of the county’s three sewer districts.
Board member Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, said he had concerns about seasonal use billing he felt is not addressed in the law. Board member Greg Lazzaro, R-Seneca Falls, quickly moved to table until Hayssen’s concerns could be addressed.
But Hayssen objected, saying he didn’t want the motion to be tabled and urged that no one second Lazzaro’s motion. No one did.
The local law, as amended by County Attorney David Ettman, was approved with only Lazzaro voting no. Four of the 14 supervisors were absent.
In an unusual pair of votes, both a motion to table a motion selecting Option 1 renovations to the County Office Building to convert the old Office for the Aging space into the new home of the Mental Health Department and a motion approving Option 1 failed.
Hayssen moved to table the motion and send it back to committee to address questions about Option 1. That was seconded and after debate, the motion to table was defeated in weighted voting, even though it passed 6-4 among the 10 board members present. The motion received 329 weighted votes when 376 were needed.
Then the vote on the original motion to develop Option 1 was also 6-4 in favor, but also lacked the required 376 weighted votes, resulting in its defeat.