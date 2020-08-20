SENECA FALLS — Should the town have a full-time manager to run daily operations?
A 15-member Citizens Advisory Committee has been named to study that question, headed by former school Superintendent and Principal Gerald Macaluso.
The committee was announced by town Supervisor Mike Ferrara, who said the issue should be explored when he was campaigning for his position in 2019.
“We will study whether a town administrator or manager can assist the Town Board in determining future sustainability, efficiency and effectiveness on current and future issues,” Macaluso said. “Also, whether the board is overburdened with issues such as the Indian land claim trust application; Seneca Meadows landfill; the del Lago casino shutdown impact on employees, finances and opportunities; the (Downtown Revitalizaton Initiative) $10 million implementation; budget issues; infrastructure matters; and more.
“We are not the end all and be all, but this should be studied. The meetings will be open, as restricted by law.”
Macaluso said he hopes to conduct the first meeting in mid-September and have a report to the board in January or February. He said the meetings may happen in person, by Zoom, or through a hybrid approach, depending on member’s preference.
No decision on a manager will be made until after the board receives the committee’s report, Macaluso said.
In addition to Macaluso, the committee includes:
• Dawn Dyson, a Town Board member.
• The Rev. Leah Ntuala, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls.
• Josh Durso, news director of Fingerlakes1.com.
• Charles Cappellino, retired from ITT Goulds.
• Danielle Bonafiglia-Wirth, executive with BonaDent Dental Laboratories.
• Robert Markel, official with Finger Lakes Health.
• Mark Benjamin of Lodi, community relations director for Seneca Meadows Inc.
• Robert McKeveny, retired Seneca Falls school superintendent.
• David Swenson, former school board and Town Board member.
• Fred Capozzi, retired Seneca Falls police chief.
• Samantha Prayne, resident.
• David Clark, resident.
• Steve Gleason, resident.
• Tara Montoney, resident.
Ferrara will serve as an ad hoc member.