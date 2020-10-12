OVID — The pending sale of the 172-acre Hillside Children’s Center property in Varick will be debated for a second time Tuesday by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee.
The owner of the property, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, voted to accept the only proposal submitted in response to a Request For Proposals. The bid was for $65,000 and came from businessman Earl Martin. Martin owns Seneca Dairy Systems and Deer Haven Park.
The committee, headed by Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, questioned IDA officials at its Sept. 22 meeting. Committee members and other board members raised questions about the low sale price and lack of transparency about Martin’s plans for the property. IDA officials defended the acceptance of Martin’s bid and said that because the accepted sale price was below the appraised value of the property, the IDA had to inform state officials, who have 90 days or until mid-November, to approve or nullify the sale.
Martin has offered to lease the property until the sale is finalized, paying the $65,000 upfront as a lease payment.
Since Sept. 22, water service to Hillside’s vacant buildings has been shut off. Some board members claim that has negatively impacted use of water from the same system in the town of Varick and Fayette.
That issue, plus prior issues, will likely be discussed at the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the Papa Bear Courthouse on Main Street, Ovid.
The full board is scheduled to met at 6 p.m.
The agenda includes these matters and resolutions:
• A presentation will be given by Shannon O’Connor of the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid. The board also will view a video presentation on the funding request for 2021 by the county’s five public libraries and the Finger Lakes Library System.
• Introduced by Supervisor Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, the board will consider a motion directing the county attorney to compose and send a letter to the state Department of Environmental Conservation opposing the decision to allow the Greenidge Generating plant in Dresden, Yates County, to discharge water into Seneca Lake at a temperature higher than regulations and should be required to install a circular, contained cooling system for its turbines.
• A motion to approve a revised Professional Engineering Report for wastewater treatment plants in county Sewer District 1 and 2 in the south end of the county. The PER calls for upgrades to two plants, rather than a single, centralized plant.
• A resolution that would increase the sewer rate charged users of Sewer District 2 from $30 per quarter to $454 per quarter per equivalent dwelling unit.
• Vote on a motion reaffirming support for the state to designate the county-run Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as New York’s first state veterans cemetery. The cemetery was opened in 2011 on land that once hosted the Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base.
• A resolution to accept the proposal of Kaplan-Schmidt Electric Inc. to provide required electrical service at the Hillside public safety tower site, co-located at the county Water District No. 1 water tower.
• Recognize the contributions of the late Dan Motill of Ovid for his efforts in preserving and protecting the Three Bears county courthouse complex in Ovid. The board will propose establishing the Dan Motill Room at the Papa Bear courthouse.