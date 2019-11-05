CANANDAIGUA — High winds often cause an increase in litter at and around the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca.
A recent period of winds of up to 60 mph caused landfill general manager Mark Johnson to shut down trucks that tip their loads of trash at the landfill, allowing only smaller, direct-haul trucks to dump.
Some members of the Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee, however, voiced concerns about Casella’s wind policies Monday.
“I was under the impression that when winds were 40 miles per hour or more, all dumping would stop until they subsided,” said committee member Fred Lightfoote, R-Gorham. “It’s frustrating when there’s a change in landfill leadership personnel and information does not appear to always get passed on.”
Johnson said he wasn’t aware of a specific wind policy but felt halting the tipping in high winds was proper, along with allowing dumping by small trucks that do not tip their loads.
“I will check it out,” Johnson said. “I take responsibility for this. I wanted to shut things down to reduce litter. I’ve only been here two months.”
Committee member Mark Venuti, D-town of Geneva, said it’s also his understanding that the policy is to stop all dumping when winds reach 40 mph.
In other action, the committee voted 6-0 to approve taking $45,549.60 from the money the county receives from Casella for successfully obtaining a state permit in 2015 to expand the landfill by 43.5 acres and give the money to the city of Geneva as part of a matching state grant to construct and operate a vermicomposting facility.
The city is proposing the use of a worm-based composting system to put worms into organic waste to make it valuable for use as a fertilizer. The facility would be built near the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue.
The committee also voted 6-0 to authorize a contract with Causeway Community Partners of Rochester for $80,000 to provide public outreach and pubic information services to the county’s Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management for the rest of this year and all of 2020.
Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Director Carla Jordan reported that 38 tons of electronic waste was collected for recycling at a recent collection day. She also said the county is being recognized by a statewide recycling and reuse association for its recycling leadership as a municipality.