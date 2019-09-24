CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is required to periodically review regular reports related to operations and monitoring of its landfill on Routes 5&20.
To help county officials with that process, the Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality Committee recommended contracting with Suffern-based SCS Engineers. That company would be paid $20,000.
Monday’s vote was 6-0.
The motion states that qualified experts and engineers will assist county decision-makers make better informed and balanced decisions related to the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca. The contract would expire Dec. 31, 2020.
The measure will go to the full board for a vote at Thursday’s meeting.
SCS Engineers has worked on landfill matters for the county before.
In other Planning and Environmental Quality Committee matters Monday:
• LEACHATE — Casella Waste Systems, the company that manages the landfill for the county, applied to renew its Title V air permit in May. It has since sought permission to modify the application because it wants to add two new leachate-storage tanks at the property, expanding its capacity to store the liquid until it’s removed for treatment at an outside facility.
The committee declared the county’s intent to be the lead agency in the State Environmental Quality Review Act process. The vote was 6-0, sending the motion to the full board for approval.
The measure also calls for a public hearing on the tank project to be set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility in Hopewell.
• SWMP — Causewave Community Partners of Rochester was hired to provide on-demand consultant services related to the public outreach and education programs tied to the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan. By a 6-0 vote, the committee voted to approve an no-added-cost extension with CCP for implementation of those programs.
The full board will vote on the measure Thursday.
The county and CCP first contracted in 2016. There had been two extensions added since the original deal expired Dec. 31, 2017. Funds remain from the original $150,000 contract, giving CCP until Nov. 30 to complete its work.
• WELLS — Casella officials showed committee members photographs of work on a new deposit cell and new gas-collection wells at the landfill. The new cell is part of a 48.5-acre landfill expansion that will extend the life of the landfill until 2028.
• ATTENDANCE — Casella officials said a Saturday open house at the landfill attracted a crowd of more than 500, while a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event the same day in Farmington also drew more than 500. An Electronic Waste Collection event is set for Oct. 19 at the landfill.
• SETTLEMENT — The committee approved a recommendation to settle a claim against the estate of the late Gary Foster. Foster’s estate will pay the county $30,000, money that will be added to the county’s Revolving Loan Fund for future economic development activity.
The county made two loans to Foster, in 1997 and 2002, as he was establishing Westplex Industries Corp. in Manchester. Foster defaulted on those loans in 2004, and the company went out of business.
The county filed a claim against Foster’s estate to recover the $270,000 through life insurance. A motion to dismiss the county’s claim was granted May 2 of this year, prompting the county Ontario County Economic Development Office to file a notice of appeal with state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.