CANANDAIGUA — Rather than putting mattresses on the curb and hoping they get picked up, Ontario County residents may be able to recycle them.
The Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee voted Tuesday to ask the full board to authorize a contract with Casella Waste Management of New York’s Buffalo Division to conduct a mattress recycling collection event at a date to be determined. The cost was not revealed.
Details will be announced by the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
Casella Waste Systems operates the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca.
The committee also:
• Approved a request from Carla Jordan, the Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management director, to apply for a waste reduction strategy grant from the state. If received, the grant would fund half the salary of a a recycling coordinator.
• Approved a request from the city of Canandaigua to regain $42,000 in county solid waste management funds it received from the county as part of a larger grant. The city originally received around $94,000 from the county and used some of that to start a backyard composting program and to modify the wastewater treatment plant to accept organic material. However, the city returned an unspent $42,000 and now wants to get that money back from the county’s solid waste reserve fund to help purchase new trash and recycling toters for city residents.
• Heard landfill manager Brian Sanders say slope seeding and vertical well installations are ongoing at the 389-acre facility, with the wells getting hooked into lateral lines to send methane to a nearby plant for its conversion to electricity.