WATERLOO — The Public Works Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a motion May 28 declaring the board’s intent to act as lead agency for county Sewer Districts 1 and 2 consolidation project.
That motion has not yet been approved by the full board, so the committee will try again Tuesday night.
The districts serve the towns of Varick, Romulus and Ovid and the village of Ovid. The plan is to consolidate wastewater treatment at one upgraded treatment plant, rather than upgrade two plants that are not meeting state standards.
It is classified as a Type I action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. Part 1 of a Full Environmental Assessment Form has been completed and circulated to parties that could be lead agency. The motion will notify other possible lead agencies of the filing and give them an opportunity to apply to be lead agency, rather than the county.
The committee also will consider a motion approving the transfer of funds from Sewer District No. 2 fund balance to pay Hunt Engineers $17,500 to develop decommissioning plans and specifications for the wastewater treatment plant at Hillside Children’s Center in Varick.
The Hillside residential center is vacant and will officially close March 31 when its lease with the county Industrial Development Agency expires. Hillside’s departure leaves only one customer for the treatment plant, First Light Technologies.
Keeping the plant operating for one customer is cost prohibitive, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation requires a plan and specifications be submitted and approved before decommissioning can begin.
In other committee matters:
SHARED SERVICE: The Ways & Means Committee will consider a motion authorizing the creation and filling of a full-time position of PC support specialist as part of a shared services agreement with the town of Seneca Falls.
The town wants the county to create the position to provide information technology services and support for 2020 because it is ending its contract with a private vendor. The town will pay the $45,000 cost of the position. If approved, the motion will go to the full board for a final vote Dec. 10.
The committee also will consider scheduling a public hearing on the 2020 county budget for 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
TAX EXEMPTION REQUEST: The committee will also discuss the village of Waterloo’s request that the county consider supporting a change to the tax status of the village’s water treatment plant in Fayette to tax-exempt. The village wants to re-direct the tax money to an upgrade to the water plant, a major supplier of water in the county, to remove or mitigate Harmful Algal Blooms and polyfluoralkyl substances, both of which have been detected in Seneca Lake.
Relief from taxes will allow the village to finance the additional $2.5 million needed to pay for the upgrades without increasing water rates currently projected for the $6.1 million upgrade project.
SAMPSON CEMETERY: The Economic Development & Tourism Committee will consider a motion to allocate $99,495 in state grant funds for additional work at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The work includes exterior masonry remediation and restoration, security cameras, exterior concrete housekeeping pads and exterior fencing and mechanical screening.
The committee also will consider endorsing the board chairman’s appointment of Jill Henry, Frank Sinicropi, Melissa Nesbit, Cindy Lorenzetti, Bob Hayssen, Kyle Barnhart and Don Northrup as the board of directors of the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation for two-year terms.