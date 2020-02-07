GENEVA — With growing — but still disputed — evidence of the detrimental effects on humans, pets and wildlife, an advisory committee is recommending the city end use of synthetic pesticide applications on its properties, including Lakefront Park.
Richard Cox, a member of the city’s Green Committee, went before Council Wednesday night to make the request on behalf of the volunteer committee.
“After studying the scientific literature and weighing the benefits and dangers of the continued use of synthetic pesticides, the Green Committee recommends that the city consult with the Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell … and develop a maintenance plan that moves away from using synthetic pesticides on existing city properties and on sites soon to be added as part of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” he said.
The committee noted that the city uses formulates of glyphosate and other synthetic herbicides to control weeds at Lakefront Park. Indeed, Cox brought a pesticide-application warning sign found there.
Cox said the Geneva Green Committee has been examining the use of synthetic pesticides within the city and reviewing the scientific studies related to their use since last spring.
The group defines a pesticide as “any substance for repelling, destroying, preventing, regulating or controlling pests, including weeds, insects and fungi.”
Cox said the use of pesticides — including those using glyphosate, a chemical in the popular weed-killing product Roundup, made by Monsanto — has grown by an “alarming” rate.
“The residues of pesticides are found in soil, groundwater, rivers, streams, lakes, rainfall, drinking water, food, human tissue and urine, plants, pets and farm animals.” he said. “Long-term exposure to pesticides, even at low levels, has been linked to a major decline in the populations of birds, amphibians and bees and endocrine (glands that produce hormones) disruptions in mammals. That’s us.”
The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences states that “endocrine disruptors are chemicals that may interfere with the body’s endocrine system and produce adverse developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune effects in both humans and wildlife.”
Cox said the “growing consensus among researchers is that long-term exposure even to the ‘safest’ pesticides is harmful to humans and the rest of our environment.”
In 2019, researchers from the University of Washington concluded that the chemical significantly increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, CNN reported.
“All of the meta-analyses conducted to date, including our own, consistently report the same key finding: exposure to GBHs (glyphosate-based herbicides) are associated with an increased risk of NHL,” reported a study published in the journal Mutation Research.
CNN reported that Bayer, which owns Monsanto, said the researchers provided “no scientifically valid evidence that contradicts the conclusions of the extensive body of science demonstrating that glyphosate-based herbicides are not carcinogenic.”
One of the highest profile cases of the alleged effects of the chemical was that of Dwayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper with terminal non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 who claimed exposure to Roundup made him ill. A judge ordered Monsanto to pay Johnson $289 million in damages in 2018. The award was reduced to about $78 million after Monsanto appealed.
Cox said if the city ended synthetic pesticide applications, it would not be the first. The City School District ended them about 10 years ago, he said, while the city of Canandaigua has limited its use in city parks and properties when “human safety is at risk.”
Canandaigua resident Joel Freedom spent years pressing the Canandaigua City Council to end the practice.
Cox noted that the town of Geneva has launched a “Lake-Friendly Living Program that recognizes residents, institutions, and businesses for refraining from the use of synthetic pesticides and other helpful practices.”
He said the Green Committee encourages “other institutions, businesses and residents in the city to do likewise.”
Cox said the committee will be hosting a forum on the topic in the next few months.
The committee provided Council and the city administration with a detailed report citing numerous studies alleging the harm of products using glyphosate.