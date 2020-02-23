CANANDAIGUA — There could be four waste tire collection and recycling events in Ontario County this year.
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will meet Monday to consider recommending that the full board approve a contract with the Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District to administer the four events.
The cost would not exceed $12,000, an amount that is available from the county’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan budget.
Vehicular tires are prohibited from being deposited in the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca. Tires, in fact, cannot be disposed of at any permitted landfill in Region 8 of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The committee will be told by county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Carla Jordan that the removal of waste tires from the county “is an important effort in preventing illegal dumping and keeping the county’s natural water resources clean.” The four tire collection events will be open to all county residents and scheduled at various times, dates and locations across the county.
The Soil & Water Conservation District will handle pre-registration, day of event check-in and hauling service contracting for the proper disposal of used tires.
Jordan also will give the committee an update on department activities.
Representatives from Casella Waste Services, operator of the county landfill, will give a report on landfill operations.